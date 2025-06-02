Small Business Stars: Community Impact

These Small Business Star nominees have far-reaching community impact. Here’s how to vote for your favorite.

Small businesses drive our economy and enrich our communities. That’s why PSEG Long Island and Long Island Press are partnering to bring you Small Business Stars. This is a monthly feature in print, online, and on social media that celebrates the achievements of small businesses across Long Island and The Rockaways. Each month, we’ll highlight two businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and energy efficiency in their operations.

June Nominees

For June, the focus is on Small Business Community Impact.

Here are the two nominees:

Bay Gardens, East Moriches

East Moriches Safavieh, Port Washington

These small businesses are making a big difference in their communities. By prioritizing local engagement and sustainable practices, they’re helping to strengthen the neighborhoods they serve. Through their participation in PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program, they’ve taken meaningful steps to reduce their environmental footprint while continuing to provide valuable goods and services. Their commitment to community impact is reflected in the way they support local jobs, contribute to economic growth, and continue to adapt their practices to be energy efficient to help build a more resilient future for all.

Vote for Your Small Business Star

Be part of the celebration by heading over to Instagram.com/LongIslandPress. Show your support for your favorite Small Business Star by simply liking or commenting on their respective video. Your input will help decide which business takes home the honor of Small Business Star of the Month!

Congratulations to the 2025 Stars!

February, Energy Assessments and Cost Efficiency: Canine Companions, Medford

March, Women-Owned Business: Angela’s Bra Boutique, Farmingdale

April, Earth Month & Clean Energy: Twisted Cow Distillery, East Northport

May, Technology & Innovation in Small Business: Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, Levittown

Themes for 2025

Each month, we will highlight two exceptional small businesses under a new category:

June: Small Business Community Impact

July: Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips

August: Small Business Growth

September: Green Transportation

October: Energy Efficiency Awareness

November: Veteran-Owned Businesses

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

Celebration Held for Winners in January 2026

At the end of the year, all monthly winners will be honored at a special event. We will be recognizing their invaluable contributions to Long Island’s community and economy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and uplift the small businesses that make Long Island thrive. Like, share and show your support as we celebrate the stars of our community!

PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering more than 1.2 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch Small Business Stars, a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

Terms and Conditions