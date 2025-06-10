Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace coming to Levittown

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace announces it will bring a new store to Levittown in 2026.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace announced it is bringing its newest location to Levittown, which will replace what once was King Kullen.

Uncle Giuseppe’s said the Levittown location at 3284 Hempstead Turnpike will be a full-format 50,000-square-foot store. The chain currently has 11 locations with the Levittown store expected to open in late 2026, according to the supermarket.

“Levittown is a natural next step for us and we’re excited to be a part of that community,” said Carl DelPrete, Uncle Giuseppe’s CEO.

The King Kullen in Levittown closed after 30 years in September 2024. The Long Island supermarket chain has closed several other locations as well over the past year.

Uncle Giuseppe’s first location opened in East Meadow in 2001, also on Hempstead Turnpike. DelPrete said the nearby expansion won’t affect the East Meadow location.

“East Meadow isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “It’s where we started, and it’s a big part of who we are. That store will keep doing what it does best, serving guests every day with great food and great service.”

The supermarket chain has another Nassau County store located in Massapequa.

Uncle Giuseppe’s is known for its experience-driven shopping, something that DelPrete said will be on full display in Levittown.

“You walk in, smell the bread baking, hear the music, see pasta being made behind the glass, it’s a show,” he said. “It’s a show we love putting on.”

Uncle Giuseppe’s said it will also open new locations in Bohemia and Greenvale before the Levittown store opens its doors.