Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts from Keith Urban, Simple Minds and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SIMPLE MINDS

The Scottish band will hit the road for their biggest U.S. and Canada tour ever. Concertgoers will also get shows from other special guest bands, Soft Cell and Modern English.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$67. 7 p.m. June 13.

TURNOVER

Turnover celebrates 10 years of their hit album Peripheral Vision. Joined by opening acts Citizen and KEEP, they deliver a show full of the music that made the album so influential.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

Sold out. 7 p.m. June 14.

RON DELSENER PRESENTS

The legendary concert promoter appears in person for a screening of Ron Delsener Presents, a new documentary about his iconic career. Directed by Jake Sumner, the film captures Delsener’s legacy in the music industry, followed by a post-film discussion and Q&A with Delsener and Sumner.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$28–$35. 7 p.m. June 14.

KEITH URBAN

The country music legend will swing by during his High and Alive World Tour. Songs from his newest album, “High” are to be expected, along with plenty of other hits throughout his discography. Urban will be joined by a few stars that are new to the scene such as Chase Matthews, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collings.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$75. 7 p.m. June 14.

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2025

A hit-packed lineup of ’60s and ‘70s legends on stage, celebrating the golden era of pop and rock. With acts like The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, and Gary Puckett, it’s a night of artists who defined a generation.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$35-$247.20 8 p.m. June 14.

PAUL GRAF

This musician and storyteller shares songs and stories from Long Island’s rich musical legacy. With humor and insight, Graf traces the region’s influence from the Tin Pan Alley days of George M. Cohan to the arena-filling anthems of Billy Joel. His performance is part concert, part living history.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame and Museum, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. June 15.

ARIF LOHAR

Relish in the vibrant sounds of traditional Punjabi folk music infused with modern energy and passion. Known for his powerful vocals and dynamic performances, Lohar captivates audiences worldwide with his rich cultural heritage and high-energy stage presence.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$52-$235.50 6:30 p.m. June 15.

LESS THAN JAKE

Ska-punk legends Less Than Jake headline a stacked night of horns and hooks, with support from The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, and Bite Me Bambi. It’s a mini festival of punk, ska, and high-octane energy under one roof.

Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, mulcahyslongisland.com

$43.52. 7 p.m. June 17.

IRATION

Iration brings their signature feel-good reggae to celebrate their summer tour. With opening acts Shwayze and Bikini Trill, the show combines smooth melodies, catchy rhythms, and a vibrant energy that lights up the stage. Summer Tour 2025 with opening acts Shwayze and Bikini Trill.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$65. 7:30 p.m. June 18.

SAMANTHA FISH

Blues-rock powerhouse Samantha Fish brings fiery guitar work and fearless vocals to the stage on her 2025 Paper Doll tour. Fresh off a Grammy-nominated collaboration and a number-one Billboard Blues album, she delivers raw emotion, killer riffs, and songs that hit deep.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$49-$99 8 p.m. June 19.

