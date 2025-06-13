Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that a Great Neck doctor was charged with grand larceny for an alleged Social Security fraud scheme.

A Great Neck gastroenterologist was charged with grand larceny for allegedly conducting a $100,000 Social Security benefit fraud scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said.

Joseph Golyan, 64, allegedly engaged in the fraud for nearly four years, starting in September 2021 and continuing through May 2025. He received monthly benefits ranging from $2,920 and $3,101.

Golyan allegedly collected more than $100,000 in Social Security Disability and Early Retirement benefits while billing Medicare for more than $700,000 for patient care. Donnelly said he allegedly claimed to be disabled and retired despite continuing to work.

“Millions of disabled Americans who can no longer work and are forced into early retirement rely on federal government funds to make ends meet,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Golyan allegedly used the funds to supplement his already lavish lifestyle.”

He surrendered to authorities on Monday, June 9, and was charged with second and third-degree grand larceny charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released to pre-trial services and required to surrender his passport.

He faces up to 3-15 years in prison if convicted of these charges.

“Mr. Golyan exploited a system meant to protect the vulnerable, siphoning over $100,000 in taxpayer-funded benefits through deception and fraud,” said Amy Connelly, special agent in charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, New York Field Division.

Donnelly said a complaint alleging the fraud was reported in March 2024.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, the SSA Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General investigated the alleged scheme.

The investigation found that Golyan applied for Disability benefits from the Social Security Administration on November 22, 2023. He has also applied for disability benefits in June 2021 and early retirement benefits in December 2022, according to the DA.

They also found that the Social Security Administration had contacted Golyan in August 2022 about allegations that he was working. According to the DA’s office, he had allegedly told the administration that he worked as an independent contractor and consultant physician, working two hours a day and earning $6,000 annually.

Because of this, his entitlement benefits were reversed, and it was stated that he was overpaid $42,862.

Golyan then allegedly reapplied for disability benefits in November 2023. He claimed he could not work due to a car accident injury sustained seven months earlier. This request was approved and he received $66,801 from the claim, the DA’s office said.

Golyan will appear in court again on June 20.

Special agent in charge Naomi Gruchacz with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said her department will be continuing to partner with local law enforcement to investigate healthcare fraud.

“Medical professionals should staunchly respect and protect the federal programs upon which they and their patients rely,” Gruchacz said.