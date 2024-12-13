Parmbir Singh, 23, was charged with an 11-count indictment on charges related to the possession of the ghost guns and other gun modification accessories

A Floral Park man was indicted Monday for possession of two homemade ghost guns, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire modification devices, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Parmbir Singh, 23, was charged with an 11-count indictment on charges of possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a rapid-fire modification device, according to the DA’s office. He was arraigned Monday where he pled not guilty before Judge Robert Bogle.

“The charges announced today reflect the promise that the NYPD and our law enforcement colleagues have made to the people we serve – to ensure their safety, to make them feel secure, and to improve their overall quality of life,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said. “The proliferation of ghost guns in our communities is an ongoing threat in New York and across the nation. We are committed to relentlessly pursuing the removal of these and all illegal firearms from our streets and holding accountable those who manufacture, possess, or use them.”

Ghost guns are homemade weapons, which are difficult to trace due to the lack of a manufacturer serial number.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Singh was manufacturing and assembling the untraceable guns in his Floral Park home.

The DA’s office said a search was conducted in Singh’s home on Nov. 20, where they discovered tools and parts used to make ghost guns in his makeshift workshop.

The two loaded ghost guns recovered were found under trap doors in his bedroom and attic, Donnelly said.

She said the rapid-fire modification devices found in his home can turn any gun into a “mass killing machine.”

Singh was subsequently arrested that same day.

Singh was taken down through a joint task force created by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Nassau County Sheriffs Department and the New York City Police Department.

“Today’s announcement serves as an example of HSI New York’s unique ability to utilize novel investigative techniques to uncover crimes related to one of the most pressing dangers facing our metropolitan area — the proliferation of illegal firearms,” said Homeland Security Investigations New York Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker. “…The task force’s methods may be complex, but our goal is simple: protect the public from the harm that occurs when criminal opportunists procure and traffic illegal firearms. Today, our communities are safer as a result of the team’s work.”

The task force was created after Singh was allegedly found to have purchased slips, magazine extensions and other pistol accessories from online gun part sellers over a 19-month period. The DA’s office said these items were shipped to his Floral Park home.

Singh, who did not have an pistol permits, was also on probation in Nassau County, the DA’s office said.

Donnelly said they are continuing to target these “amateur gun makers” to keep Nassau County safe.

The DA’s office said so far this year they have recovered 271 illegal guns, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and three dozen high-capacity magazines in the county.

“Together with our partners we will continue to target amateur gun makers who use technology to create illegal weapons and keep the communities of Nassau County safe,” Donnelly said.

Singh is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 15.

His bail is set at $500,000 cash, $1.25 million bond and $2.5 million partially secured bond.

If convicted, Singh faces seven to 15 years in prison.