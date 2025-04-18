Gillen, Suozzi to hold social security briefing for Nassau constituents

Nassau residents looking to learn about the changing state of Social Security can turn to their congressional representatives on Monday.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Laura Gillen (NY-4) and Tom Suozzi (NY-03) will host an in-person briefing on Social Security in Nassau County at 6 p.m. on April 21 with Martin O’Malley, the former Commissioner of the Social Security Administration under former President Joe Biden.

“They will address the unprecedented damage being inflicted on Social Security by the current administration, and the severe consequences of any disruptions to payments and services,” Suozzi’s office said in a statement.

In the past few months under the Trump administration, the agency has experienced staffing cuts and office closures, including one in White Plains.

The briefing comes after Gillen’s Wednesday town hall, during which constituents expressed a desire for her to provide more information on how she was rebuffing the Trump administration and taking a stronger stance on immigration issues.

Those interested in attending can register at this link. Location is only available upon registration.