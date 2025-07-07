The 2026 FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Air Show will be moved to July 4th Weekend.

The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach draws hundreds of thousands of people each year, but in 2026, it will be held on the July 4 weekend to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, July 3.

The Semiquincentennial ceremony will feature two days of celebration on Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6. Since Independence Day falls on a Saturday next year, it will not be marked by a celebration at this moment.

The air show is typically held to commemorate Memorial Day each year on Long Island.

Along with the date change for the flyover, Fleet Week New York will also move from Memorial Day to the July 4th Weekend. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are headlining the 2026 air show.



“This is a once-in-a-generation milestone, and we are proud to showcase the spirit of freedom, innovation, and community that the air show embodies,” FourLeaf Federal Credit Union President and CEO Linda Armyn said. “It will be an unforgettable weekend of awe-inspiring aviation and patriotic pride, as we honor our nation’s legacy and future.”

Hocuhl said she encourages people to get offline and outside to enjoy the state’s recreational activities during the July 4th weekend.

‘The air show is a popular summer tradition that millions of New Yorkers and visitors alike have enjoyed throughout its history,” Hochul said.

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach saw over 300,000 attendees, and it generated $35.8 million in potential economic impact, according to Hochul’s office.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons called Jones Beach a major recreational facility and the “perfect location” for the 250th celebration.

“What better way to celebrate the semiquincentennial in 2026 than with a great summer tradition on Long Island moved to the Fourth of July Weekend time period,” he said.

The governor confirmed that the air show will return to its typical time on Memorial Day weekend in 2027.