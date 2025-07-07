Nassau County Museum of Art explores play with three new exhibits

The Nassau County Museum of Art takes visitors on an exploration of play. “Bibi on the Ball,” by Carole A. Feuerman.

The Nassau County Museum of Art is celebrating summer with three vibrant new exhibitions on view through early November. Inside the museum’s stately mansion, visitors are invited to explore the many dimensions of play and to embrace the joyful idea that we should all grow up to be children.

The new exhibition, “At Play – Artists & Entertainment,” invites visitors into a world where art and amusement collide, exploring how generations of artists have interpreted the human need for joy, escape, and imagination.

Curated by Chief Curator Franklin Hill Perrell and Associate Curator Alex C. Maccaro, the exhibition spans more than a century of visual culture, from the glamour of the Belle Époque to the pop art flair of the 20th century. Works by luminaries such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger, and Andy Warhol hang alongside contemporary artists and cultural artifacts, celebrating how play and performance have inspired artistic expression across time.

“This show is about escapism and joy,” said Sue Ptacek, a docent at the museum. “It asks us what play means to each of us, whether it’s a quiet day at the beach, a game of tennis, or the vibrant spectacle of the circus.”

Highlights of the exhibition include Andy Warhol’s iconic celebrity portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, historic photographs of The Beatles by Sir Harry Benson and archival materials from The Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic.

Artworks explore a wide range of “play” motifs, including boating, music, theater, and sports. One gallery evokes the glitz of Las Vegas, while another immerses viewers in serene beach scenes. Sculpture artist Carole Feuerman’s hyper-realistic swimmers, including her striking piece “Bibi on the Ball,” offer a quiet yet powerful meditation on female strength and identity.

“Each room captures a different essence of play,” said Ptacek. “Our new escapism room, takes ourselves out of reality, even just for a moment.”

In a separate wing of the museum, families can experience “May We All Grow Up to Be Children,” an immersive exhibition inspired by the award-winning children’s book “The Boy and the Boy King,” written and illustrated by George H. Lewis and co-author A.D. Lubow. The gallery features 26 artworks that bring the story’s themes of imagination, friendship, and cultural understanding to life.

The book follows Arthur, a young boy from New York City, who journeys through time with his imaginary friend Bun-Bun to meet the young King Tutankhamun. Their adventures, sailing the Nile, riding chariots, and waging peace instead of war, offer a whimsical yet poignant reminder of the enduring power of childhood wonder.

“NCMA has established a new initiative to add family exhibitions to our rich slate of programming,” said Beth Horn, the museum’s executive director. “This exhibit is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant for parents and children alike.”

Both exhibitions will be on view through November. For visitors of all ages, “At Play – Artists & Entertainment” and “May We All Grow Up to Be Children” offer an escape into imagination, and a timely reflection on the meaning of joy in our daily lives.

Complementing the museum’s summer offerings is a third exhibition: “Louis Comfort Tiffany – New Acquisitions,” now on view in the Permanent Collection Gallery. This exhibition highlights the museum’s recent acquisitions of seven paintings and four glass vases by Tiffany, along with a rare archival photograph of the Tiffany family. These works enhance what is already one of the largest museum holdings of Tiffany’s work in the world.

Though best known for his stained glass, Tiffany’s early career focused on oil and watercolor painting. The new works on display reflect the influence of the Hudson River School and Tiffany’s travels through Europe and the Middle East. These pieces offer a deeper understanding of the evolution of Tiffany’s celebrated style.

More information, including ticket details and hours, can be found at nassaumuseum.org.