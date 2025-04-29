In Memoriam: Constance Schwartz, founding director and chief curator of the Nassau County Museum of Art

The Nassau County Museum of Art announced the passing of its beloved founding director and chief curator Constance Schwartz on April 25.

A prominent figure in the art world for more than 30 years, Schwartz was a renowned curator, art historian, educator, and fine art consultant.

Born in Brooklyn in 1929, she became an artist in her own right, painting in what she called non-objective abstract expressionism. Given her art and art history experience, she received life credits to Adelphi University and went on to receive her bachelor of fine rt degree from New

York Institute of Technology in art history, criticism and conservation, and business administration.

In 1986, Schwartz became the education director at the Nassau County Office of Cultural Development, where she created art and art history programs for children and adults. She also developed and implemented in-school programs for several school districts, which were

accompanied by professional training for the teachers, and large-scale projects involving entire student bodies. These early educational initiatives continue as core elements of NCMA’s mission.

In 1989, the Nassau County Museum of Art became a private non-profit institution, and, one year later, Schwartz became its first director and chief curator, a position she held for more than 23 years.

Under her visionary leadership, NCMA became one of the most respected regional museums in the country.

As director, she was involved in all phases of museum activity: administration, curating, fundraising, and education as well as community and program development.

During her tenure as Chief Curator, she curated and mounted more than 75 major exhibitions on themes ranging from the Old Masters to contemporary artists; she also penned numerous exhibition catalogs that accompanied these exhibitions.

Her curatorial career was launched with her landmark exhibition, Abstract Expressionists and Their Precursors in 1981. Highlights of subsequent exhibitions include four originals: Cassatt, O’Keeffe, Nevelson, Frankenthaler in 2003; Nassau Red! Red Grooms/Ruckus in Roslyn in 2005; and Chagall in both 1998 and 2012.

“Connie’s vision was not just academic – her exhibitions fostered total engagement” stated chief curator Franklin Hill Perrell, who worked alongside Schwartz for many years. “She saw NCMA along the same lines as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with top-of-the-line artists

featured here, in our exhibitions for our community.”

In 2013, Ms. Schwartz was named NCMA’s Director Emerita, after which, she returned to guest curate such pivotal exhibitions as the 2021 La Belle Epoque, which was her final exhibition for the institution which she built.

In the later phase of her career, she served as an international consultant for both private and institutional collectors as well as advising museums, galleries, and investors, representing collectors and collections and works of fine art.

Schwartz is survived by her children, Ira and Janine of Bethesda, Esther of NYC, and Barry and Maureen of Valley Stream, grandchildren Alexander and Marie of Bethesda, Md., Jason and Monica of Melrose, Alison and Steven of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and great grandchildren, Isabel and Scott of Melrose.

“Connie was an amazing human being,” stated Dr. Todd Cohen, the museum’s president. “She had incredible energy and was beloved for the level of excitement and enthusiasm for the institution that everyone across Long Island could enjoy. Her spirit and influence will never be

forgotten at the Nassau County Museum of Art – we are forever indebted to her for her many exceptional contributions.”

“Connie made me the person I am,” said former museum president Angela Susan Anton. “She was an extraordinary leader and mentor, who generously supported others.”

“Arnold Saltzman may have been the founder, but Connie Schwartz made the museum consequential,” said museum chairman Arthur S. Levine, “She put the museum on the map.”