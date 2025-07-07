Small Business Stars: Outdoor businesses & energy tips

These Small Business Star nominees have far-reaching community impact. Here’s how to vote for your favorite.

Small businesses drive our economy and enrich our communities. That’s why PSEG Long Island and Long Island Press are partnering to bring you Small Business Stars. This is a monthly feature in print, online, and on social media that celebrates the achievements of small businesses across Long Island and The Rockaways. Each month, we’ll highlight two businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and energy efficiency in their operations.

July Nominees

For July the focus is on Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips

Here are the two nominees:

These small businesses are making a big impact. By embracing energy-efficient practices and prioritizing sustainability in their day-to-day operations, they’re not only enhancing their operations but also reducing their environmental footprint. Thanks to PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program, these business owners have implemented smart energy solutions that help lower costs and support a greener, more resilient community. Whether it’s lighting, equipment, or thoughtful design, their efforts show how energy-conscious decisions can fuel both business growth and environmental stewardship.

Be part of the celebration by heading over to Instagram.com/LongIslandPress. Show your support for your favorite Small Business Star by simply liking or commenting on their respective video. Your input will help decide which business takes home the honor of Small Business Star of the Month!

Congratulations to the 2025 Stars!

February 2025, Energy Assessments and Cost Efficiency: Canine Companions, Medford

March 2025, Women-Owned Business: Angela’s Bra Boutique, Farmingdale

April 2025, Earth Month & Clean Energy: Twisted Cow Distillery, East Northport

May 2025, Technology & Innovation in Small Business: Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, Levittown

June 2025, Small Business Community Impact: James Cress Florist, Smithtown

Themes for 2025

Each month we will highlight two exceptional small businesses under a new category:

July: Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips

August: Small Business Growth

September: Green Transportation

October: Energy Efficiency Awareness

November: Veteran-Owned Businesses

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

Celebration Held for Winners in January 2026

At the end of the year, all monthly winners will be honored at a special event. We will be recognizing their invaluable contributions to Long Island’s community and economy.

PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering more than 1.2 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch Small Business Stars, a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

Terms and Conditions