Small Business Star: Tortorella Pools

As a PSEG Long Island Small Business Star for July’s “Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips” theme, Tortorella Pools shares how they turn outdoor spaces into cherished family sanctuaries, support the local economy, and embrace energy-efficient practices that reflect their deep commitment to community, sustainability, and excellence in craftsmanship.

What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

What we love most is the opportunity to create beautiful, lasting environments that bring families together and turn outdoor spaces into sanctuaries. There’s something incredibly fulfilling about building a pool or landscape that becomes the heart of someone’s home and just as meaningful to maintain those spaces with the same level of care over time. Our work becomes part of people’s daily lives: where they gather, relax, and create memories. At Tortorella, we don’t just build pools, we build experiences and lasting relationships. Being part of the moments that matter most is what drives us every day.

How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

We’re deeply rooted in the Long Island and Hamptons communities, and we believe in leading by example. Through decades of work, we’ve not only helped homeowners enhance their properties, but also supported hundreds of local jobs, from construction to design to service and maintenance. We also support the local charitable efforts and community-based initiatives that make a positive difference.

How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program supported us by helping identify smart energy solutions for our facilities and operations. Their guidance allowed us to adopt more efficient practices and reduce our energy consumption, aligning with our long-term goals of operational excellence and responsible business practices.



What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses are uniquely positioned to influence change at a local level. By implementing energy-efficient practices, we not only reduce our own impact but also inspire our employees, partners, and clients to be more conscious of their environmental footprint. When many small businesses adopt smarter energy practices, the cumulative effect on the community is powerful.



How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

We’re honored. Being recognized as a Small Business Star reaffirms our commitment to doing business responsibly, with care for our clients, our community, and the planet. It also motivates us to keep improving and to set an example of what’s possible when sustainability and craftsmanship go hand in hand.

Visit Tortorella Pools at 1764 County Road 39, Southampton, or their website, Instagram or Facebook.