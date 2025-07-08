Firefighter injured in Thomaston house fire

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hill Park Avenue in Thomaston on Wednesday, July 2, in which a firefighter suffered burns to the neck, Nassau fire officials said.

In a news release, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal James Hickman said the response occurred at 3:11 p.m., and that 65 firefighters responded to the fire, including the Great Neck Fire Department. The New Hyde Fire Park were on standby.

There are currently no updates on the firefighter’s condition and whether he had to be transported to a hospital for treatment. Two other firefighters were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but it’s not known where they both serve.

An investigation on the cause of the house fire is still underway, according to a Nassau fire official.