Series of firework-related offenses in Nassau around July 4 weekend

A firework obtained by police in connection with an arrest in Westbury.

Though professional firework displays went off across the county and personal possession is illegal, a handful of residents still sought to sell, purchase and shoot off their own – and suffered the consequences.

In villages across Nassau, including Westbury, South Farmingdale, New Hyde Park and Hicksville, police reported a series of fireworks-related incidents, with multiple arrests for the unlawful sale and use of fireworks.

The crime at a minimum is punishable in New York as a Class B misdemeanor, which can carry a punishment of 90 days in prison as well as a fine. If the fireworks for sale exceed $500, the crime is punished as a Class A with up to a one-year prison sentence.

“Fireworks look fun, but they’re illegal in Nassau County,” said District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s office in a July 3 Facebook post. “Be safe this Fourth of July by making smart choices. Celebrate America’s freedom at a local, sanctioned fireworks show with friends and family.”

Despite the warnings over the last two weeks, officers in New Hyde Park, Hicksville and South Farmingdale have made arrests for the unlawful selling of fireworks.

Before the July 4th holiday, officers found fireworks being sold illegally at a New Hyde Park gas station.

Police said they arrived at Valero Gas Station at 1501 Jericho Turnpike early on July 2 after several complaints of fireworks being sold at the site. After investigating the gas station, officers discovered unlawful fireworks displayed for sale and arrested an employee, Inder Singh, without incident.

Singh has been charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and has been issued a ticket to appear at the First District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 6.

A week prior, on June 26, Nassau police officers arrested Bishal Regmi in connection with another unlawful sale of fireworks at a 7-Eleven store at 500 Old Country Road, police said. The arrest came after the Second Precinct Police Oriented Policing Unit was notified of potential illegal fireworks distribution and investigated the store.

Officers observed illegal fireworks for sale at the scene and arrested Regmi, who is to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on July 18.

Another man, this time from Uniondale, was arrested on June 28 after a traffic stop where officers said they found a large number of fireworks in his rear seat.

The Bureau of Special Operations Officers stopped Max Zepeda Villalta, who was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Altima southbound on Post Avenue with non-transparent window tints. After finding fireworks in his car, officers said they placed him under arrest. Officers also said they found Villalta to be in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and he became combative while being processed, leading to a struggle between them and Villalta.

Villalta was subdued, police said, but one officer suffered an injury to his lower back.

Villalta was charged with possession of explosives without a license, storage of explosives, criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, obstructing governmental administration and multiple traffic infractions, police said. He was arraigned on June 29 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Outside of unlawful distribution and ownership, fireworks were potentially the cause of a fire in South Farmingdale. The Nassau County Police’s Arson Bomb Squad responded on Saturday to a fire that they believe started due to fireworks.

Officers, the Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad responded to a residential home on Cinque Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sat., July 5. Upon arrival, officers said they observed a small brush fire that spread to the neighboring home. The South Farmingdale Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The Nassau County Police Department continues to remind residents not to purchase or sell fireworks illegally.