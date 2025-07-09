Locust Valley school board elects new president, vice president

Locust Valley Board of Education President George Vasiliou (L.) was administered the oath of office by District Clerk Alison Dunne (R.)

The Locust Valley Board of Education elected George Vasiliou and Holly Esteves as president and vice president, respectively, at its Tuesday, July 8 meeting.

Vasiliou was nominated president by Esteves, and Esteves was nominated vice president by Trustee Matthew Barnes.

Former president Lauren Themis and Trustee Nicolas Dellafera abstained from both votes, but did not comment during the board’s discussion period.

Trustees Lindsay Fox and Krystina Tomlinson were sworn in after their election in May. Tomlinson was re-elected to the board after joining in January when she replaced former Trustee Michaele Schaefer after her resignation. This month marks Fox’s first meeting on the board.

Superintendent Kristen Turnow extended a “heartfelt thank you” to the two newly elected trustees.

“Having been a board member, I understand the commitment and the time that all of you dedicate,” she said. Turnow was previously a board of education member at the Center Moriches School District.

Turnow was sworn into her role as well, marking her third year at the district.

After the board completed its reorganization, Turnow provided an update on the district, highlighting both curriculum and building updates.

She said facility upgrades are currently underway and touted new carpeting, flooring, roofing, and air conditioning, among other improvements that will be completed by September. She said new epoxy floors will increase durability and sanitation in the buildings’ locker rooms and bathrooms and that furniture upgrades will unify the appearance of the schools.

Turnow said the district’s educators are currently “aligning content areas” to meet the schools’ new reading program. The project, headed by Assistant Superintendent Janine Sampino, will bridge gaps between different subjects at the elementary level, Turnow said. At the middle and high school levels, she said the district is building a “cohesive” curriculum that aligns with the state Regents exam standards.

Additionally, Turnow said enrollment is expected to increase in the upcoming school year, with 108 total kindergarteners expected to start in September. She said the 2024-2025 academic year had approximately 90 kindergarten students in the district.