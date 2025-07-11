Adopt one of these 10 companions for a lifetime of furry friendship

From cool cats and dynamo dogs, our rescues are filled with adoptable companions ready to bring joy into your life. Check out this week’s featured furries and consider making room in your heart (and home) for a new best friend today!

Upcoming Event

Step into a night of elegance and compassion at the 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚 — held outside a stunning mansion in overlooking the breathtaking Long Island Sound.

This exclusive event, on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., promises an unforgettable evening with special guests, a meet-and-greet with rescued animals, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing, a silent auction and awards, and the chance to make a real difference for animals in need.

Every donation made during the gala will be matched, helping to raise much-needed funds toward a permanent sanctuary where they can continue their mission to create a more humane Long Island by exposing animal abuse, passing humane legislation, and rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for the animals of Long Island. Click here to purchase tickets.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Say hello to Norman Rockwell, the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s very own masterpiece on four paws! This striking black-and-white bully mix is about two years old and full of charm, heart, and personality. When Norman first arrived at the shelter, his sweet, easygoing nature and instant affection for people had the team hoping someone was missing him. But when no one came, Norman became ready to paint a picture-perfect new future with one very lucky family. He’s friendly, gentle, and guaranteed to create a masterpiece of happy memories and unconditional love when he’s adopted into his FUR-ever home.

This handsome two-year-old bully mix is brimming with potential. Intelligent, loving, and loyal, Norman thrives on human connection and is always ready for his next adventure — whether it’s a brisk morning walk, a game of fetch in the backyard, or a snuggle session on the couch. He lives for the chance to please and will reward your time and care with unwavering loyalty and a heart that never runs out of love.

Norman is healthy and would thrive in a home with older children, possibly with another dog companion, but no cats, please. He’s best suited for an active family that can match his enthusiasm for play and help guide him through the final touches of his training. With his eagerness to learn and strong desire to bond, this part will come naturally.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Norman, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Zoinks! Scoob is a lovable two-year-old hound mix from Georgia with a heart full of affection. Great with all ages, he’s a perfect family companion! A meet-and-greet with the whole family is recommended to ensure a good match. With his friendly, curious nature, Scoob is ready to be adopted and bring energy and love into your home!

Five-year-old Eva is ready for a fresh start after her journey from California. This beautiful boxer mix has a heart full of love and eyes that say it all. While she can be a little shy at first, she opens up with gentle guidance and patience. Eva does best in a calm, supportive home with children over 8 — she just asks to meet everyone (two-legged and four-legged!) first to make sure it’s a good fit. With time, trust, and plenty of love, Eva will show you just how sweet and playful she truly is.

When two-year-old Garfio traveled from Florida to melt hearts, everyone expected him to focus on being adopted. But his empathic heart led him to a friend in need, his much shyer travel companion, two-year-old Herring, who felt like a fish out of water. Garfio’s boyish confidence has been just what Herring has needed to feel safe in the great big world they share in Bianca’s Furry Friends. They made it clear to us that they want to balance each other’s lives fur-ever. Herring believes Garfio has been a great catch for him, and you will too!

Two-year-old Turnip has had quite the journey — from a Florida shelter all the way to the cozy comforts of Bianca’s Furry Friends. Change hasn’t always come easy for this quirky little sprite, but she’s ready to embrace a new life with a human who understands that good things take time. Turnip would thrive in a calm, settled home with kids over 10 and no other pets. Her expressive eyes and flawless eyeliner say it all — she’s just waiting for the right person to look her way and never look back.

Six-month-old Fledge wasn’t quite ready to spread her wings when she arrived from North Carolina, but a little time, patience, and guidance from feline friends helped her rediscover her confidence. In Long-Term Care Home, she learned that human hands mean treats, playtime, and gentle affection. Now, this formerly shy girl is ready to take flight — into a forever home with a feline companion by her side and experienced adults or older kids to help her feel safe. Fledge has worked hard for her soft landing… could it be with you?

Quiet Kisses may be a stunning two-year-old dilute tortie, but she’s far humbler than her looks suggest. Rescued locally by a kind-hearted Samaritan, she prefers cozy, safe corners in her room at Bianca’s Furry Friends as she builds up the courage to trust new faces. Thanks to time spent in a loving foster home, she’s taken big steps forward — and now just needs the reassurance that she’s truly home for good. With gentle encouragement, she’s ready to blossom into the devoted companion she was always meant to be.

If you’re ready to adopt and open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Meet Chickadee and Dove, an adorable sister duo who have been through a lot together and come out the other side full of love, energy, and curiosity.

Chickadee had a rough start. She was very sick when rescued alongside Dove. Thanks to dedicated medical care and her sister’s loving attention, she’s now healthy, playful, and thriving. Chickadee adores wrestling with Dove and chasing fuzzy mice and bird toys. When she’s not playing, she’s observing the world with cautious curiosity. Though a bit shy at first, she warms up quickly and shows a sweet, gentle side.

Dove, the more outgoing of the two, is a delightfully silly girl who greets every new toy, person, and space with curiosity and enthusiasm. She loves toys she can pounce on and drag around, often growling proudly when she “catches” one! Dove is affectionate and easygoing, purring the moment she’s picked up and loves snuggling in a warm lap.

Both kittens are well-socialized; they’ve met dogs and are fascinated by their foster family’s rabbit. While they can be adopted separately, they share a strong bond, and Dove has always looked out for her sister. They would thrive together or in homes with other friendly pets.

To pre-adopt Chickadee, Dove or both, complete an application here.

Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old without another kitten or prior to spay/neuter.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!