10 dogs, cats looking to be adopted by fur-ever families

While cold, rainy days can dampen our moods, there’s a bright side: animal companionship has been linked to lower stress and improved heart health. This week’s adoptable pets are ready to boost your serotonin and maybe even lower your blood pressure. So don’t wait, head out and meet your new best friend today!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Missy! Miss Hiss A Lot, affectionately known as Hissy Missy, is a gorgeous gray and white Domestic Short Hair, approximately one year old, with a unique personality that keeps everyone smiling. While she may greet new friends with a cautious hiss, she quickly leans in for pets, revealing a sweet and affectionate side beneath her tough-girl introduction.

This beautiful young lady has a personality that’s impossible not to love. Missy may offer a little sass when meeting new friends, but she enjoys affection once she feels comfortable. Her charming mix of independence and sweetness makes her a truly special companion.

With her stunning good looks and expressive personality, Missy is truly a standout. She’s ready to find a patient, loving home that will appreciate her charm and give her the peaceful environment she needs to thrive.

Hissy Missy is healthy with no medical concerns and is ready to begin her next chapter. She may do well in a home with other cats and possibly dogs, but she would do best in a household without children where she can settle in at her own pace and feel secure.

If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Double Adoption* When their family moved away, almost two-year-olds Mimsy and Tove’s fairytale life ended abruptly. Brought to safety, they’ve been given time to regroup. Hiding in cozy spots is their first response to new surroundings, but curiosity wins, especially when treat parties begin. These small, hopeful moments reveal their wish for someone to commit to their happiness. Kindness and treats help rebuild confidence, while playtime draws them into a whimsical world they love. An adult home with feline experience will help Mimsy and Tove discover a life they never imagined. All they need is patience, love, and a few magical treats to begin their happily ever after.

Lovely one-year-old Delta prefers the quiet corners of her new temporary home in Bianca’s Furry Friends, yet she warmly welcomes visits from people and feline roommates alike, graciously accepting every bit of attention. Her long journey north from Florida may have left her weary, but from the comfort of her favorite bed, she seems to sigh with relief, finally on the right path toward a fur-ever family. If you’re looking to adopt a quiet, grateful companion, this sublime beauty is ready to meet you.

*Double Adoption* What are two good-looking southern boys doing trotting around Bianca’s Furry Friends together? Making up for lost time! Eight-month-old Chad and one-year-old Heath have built quite the bromance since fate paired them as roommates, and they’re loving every new adventure. Treat parties? Count them in. Wand play? Total pros. And when the action winds down, they recharge in a cozy bed before the next round of fun.

Three-year-old Mint needed a fresh start after surviving her early life on the streets. She arrived as an overwhelmed momma cat in need of the peace and stability she had long been denied. Once her kittens were grown, Mint was given a quiet space where she could watch other cats interact with the mysterious humans around her. From the safety of her cozy spots, this tenderhearted girl slowly began stepping into friendships. Her progress has been thoughtful and steady.

Mint now waits in her favorite places for head-to-tail rubs and even welcomes gentle visits from new friends. Though she can still be a bit hesitant, understanding adults and older children experienced with shy pets will be welcomed into her circle of trust with the patience she deserves.

Two-year-old Jack is a Hound mix rescued from Georgia. Behind his cheerful mug is a dog who’s playful, affectionate, and bursting with potential; he just needs the right person to believe in him. Jack is looking for an experienced adopter with large dog know-how, someone who can guide his energy and help him thrive. He’d love to be your one-and-only, in a home where his big heart has all the room it needs to grow.

Buster, a four-year-old Shepherd mix, was rescued from Louisiana in March 2024. Since then, despite his affectionate heart, playful nature, and eager-to-please personality, he’s been overlooked time and time again. He’s a big boy with an even bigger heart, dreaming of a home where he can curl up beside you, smother you with love, and finally feel like he belongs. He knows his commands, adores playtime, and would thrive with an experienced adopter.

Introducing Rocky, a remarkable four-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix seeking a loving home. Rocky is housebroken, understands basic commands, and walks well on a leash. He thrives in active environments, particularly enjoying time at the dog park. He is looking for an experienced owner with older children, as he needs a safe and loving environment. Rocky would prefer to be the sole pet in the household.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to adopt a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!