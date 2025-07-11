Residents band together in protest of overdevelopment in Port Washington

Tensions flared Thursday night, July 10, at the Port Washington Public Library as Port residents gathered to protest the recent approval of a 49-unit, mixed-use development at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive, accusing local officials of ignoring public input and bending zoning laws to favor developers.

The meeting, organized by concerned residents, focused on a controversial plan to build 49 residential units on roughly one acre of land. Community leaders and residents argued that the project represents unprecedented densification for the area and raises serious concerns about infrastructure, traffic, emergency response times, school crowding, and environmental impact.

The Village of Manorhaven’s Board of Trustees formally approved the site plan for the development during its June 25 meeting, sparking sharp backlash from residents and local agencies.

Attorney Philip Butler, representing Red Rock LLC, said at the June meeting that the project has been “vetted by our professionals and by your professionals,” explaining that there is no logistical reason not to vote to approve it.

Mayor John Popeleski did not give a direct reason for the plans’ approval but did say the proper steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the residents as the new development is implemented.

Scott Stolzman, a third-generation Manhasset Island resident and Manhasset Isle civic association board member, said at the meeting held at the library that the project was pushed through with minimal community notification and significant zoning variances.

“We’re not opposed to development,” Stolzman told the crowd. “We’re opposed to development that ignores code, requires massive variances, looks nothing like the surrounding area, and most importantly, doesn’t have the support of the people who live here.”

Among the most vocal critics were representatives from the Port Washington Water District and the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, both of whom said they were never consulted about the project. Paul Prignano, superintendent of the Water District, expressed disbelief that developers had secured approvals without ever reaching out to his office.

“We just wanted to let you know that the story came out in the paper. They didn’t even come to us,” said Prignano. “They got approval for a permit that never came to us for water availability. 30 Sagamore has not come to us.”

He noted that a previous application at 22 Sagamore did include district input, but that was nearly six years ago.

“This year, we started a new process, and it’s across all of Port Washington. Any time there’s a large project like this, they have to come to us, tell us their estimated domestic use and fire load. We send that to our engineers, at their cost, and it runs through our hydraulic model. Until they come to us, that doesn’t happen.”

Brandon Kurz, a commissioner with the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, echoed Prignano’s statements.

“They don’t even approach us about a lot of this stuff. A lot just gets approved,” Kurz said.

Kurz explained the district is now pushing the town for better coordination so they can be alerted when new businesses open or existing ones change use.

Mary Christine Thomsen, a longtime Port Washington resident, compared the current development controversy to a similar battle more than two decades ago, when residents successfully stopped a large housing project by organizing and spreading information.

“This situation is even bigger,” she said. “Back then, we had to hire a lawyer, and it was expensive, but we couldn’t have done it without legal help. That’s what it’s going to take again.”

Longtime Manorhaven resident and former village Trustee Ken Kraft delivered one of the night’s most impassioned speeches, likening the situation to the classic Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” comedy routine.

“Welcome to this new world of confusion and uncertainty in our half-square-mile waterfront village,” Kraft said. “The mayor tables the moratorium to the dismay of everyone in attendance.”

Kraft accused village officials of misapplying zoning codes, failing to follow standard processes, and ignoring past precedent.

“Our residents were hoping for a moratorium like we had on the C1 waterfront in 2016. But the board forgot about the E1 zone, the most contentious in the village.”

He also recounted what he described as a pattern, referencing a similar situation in 2019 at the former Haven Marina, where a developer was allowed to build a 32-unit apartment complex using a clause meant for small apartments above existing businesses.

“Same builder. Same playbook. They demolished the buildings instead of building above them,” he said.

Kraft said after the Manorhaven organizational meeting on Wednesday, July 9, he and other residents approached Mayor John Popeleski about their concerns.

“Even the deputy mayor was confused about how 30 Sagamore was handled. I asked why it went to the Zoning Board before coming to the Board of Trustees, since it’s over half an acre. No one had an answer.”

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, who adjusted her schedule to attend, was also in attendance.

“I came because I care. I wanted to hear what people had to say. I’m elected by the residents, and I’m worried about the infrastructure,” said Dalimonte.

Residents like Linda Maryanov, an attorney who has lived in Port Washington since 1994, echoed her sentiment.

“I’m not a zoning attorney. I’m just here as an interested neighbor,” she said. “But I’m concerned.”

As the meeting adjourned with few answers and a growing sense of distrust, many residents left questioning the competence and transparency of their village government.

With local elections coming next June and talk of possible legal action under New York State’s Article 78 process, residents say they’re prepared to demand more accountability.