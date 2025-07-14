Port Washington School District payroll found accurate by NYS Comptroller’s Office

The Port Washington School District received no recommendations on their 2023-2024 non-instructional payroll audit from the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The Port Washington Union Free School District’s payroll practices for non‑instructional staff were found to be accurate and in compliance following a state audit, according to a report released Wednesday, July 9, by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The audit covered the period from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, and examined the district’s payment of salaries and wages to 239 clerical, custodial, maintenance, security and transportation employees. That workforce received about $19 million in total compensation during the review period.

To assess accuracy, auditors selected $449,510 in compensation across 40 employees for detailed testing. The findings indicated that the district’s board‑authorized pay rates were properly applied and that staff were paid accurately according to established policies.

The comptroller’s report noted that employee compensation accounted for approximately 50% of the district’s total expenditures, with payroll costs reaching $94 million in fiscal year 2023‑24 out of total operating expenditures of $187.3 million.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli emphasized that due to the significance of payroll in the district’s budget, strong internal controls and review procedures are essential. The audit found that Port Washington district officials designed and implemented policies and procedures that ensured accurate compensation. The report is publicly available.

The audit concluded with no recommendations for improvement, a sign of confidence in the district’s existing payroll management.

“We are pleased that NYS OSC auditors determined that district officials designed and implemented polices and procedures that ensured the compensation examined was accurate, resulting in no recommendations,” wrote Assistant Superintendent for Business Kathleen Manuel and Board President Adam Smith in a statement to Ira McCracken, chief of municipal audits. “We appreciate the thorough nature of the review and the professionalism of the audit team.”

Manuel said the state comptroller’s office conducts these audits every seven years to run a risk assessment on a wide net of schools. She said the school district is happy and she is grateful to the staff for their work.

“The procedures we have in place are solid,” said Manuel.

The results offer reassurance to stakeholders that the district is effectively managing a sizable portion of its budget and adhering to standards of fiscal oversight.