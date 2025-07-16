East Hills honors student volunteer and discusses fire company contract

East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz presented Tyler Osit, a member of the East Hills Blood Drive committee, with a certificate for his work.

The East Hills Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, July 15, included a mix of community recognition, public safety discussions, and planning for upcoming events.

Mayor Michael Koblenz presented Tyler Osit, a recent Roslyn High School graduate, with a certificate of achievement recognizing his four years of volunteer service in the village’s annual blood drive.

Osit, who will attend Washington University in St. Louis this fall, was commended for his dedication and community spirit in his work on the blood drive committee. Koblenz noted the importance of Osit’s consistent participation.

Eliza Liebowitz and Niko Quadri, who were not in attendance, were also presented with certificates for their work on the blood drive committee. Liebowtiz is a Roslyn High School senior and Quadri is a recent graduate heading to Boston University in the fall.

The East Hills Blood Drive collected a village record of 103 pints of blood, with hopes to beat that number next year.

“Thank you for everything,” Koblenz said, shaking Osit’s hand during the meeting. “You’ve made a real difference.”

Osit’s recognition marked a light moment in an otherwise routine village meeting, which included discussions on public safety, engineering contracts, and upcoming community events.

Later in the meeting, trustees debated updates to the fire department contract, with Koblenz emphasizing the need for proper identification on fire chief vehicles.

“We’re paying for those cars, the least they could do is identify them properly,” he said, noting that other districts use clearly marked seals and signage on department vehicles, which East Hills currently lacks.

The board decided to put the public hearing on hold until the fire company responds to requests for labeled fire chief vehicles.

The village also began planning its end-of-summer events for children, aiming to hold a celebration on Aug. 30, with a rain date over Labor Day weekend. Trustees also supported holding a community “Green Day” and wellness event on Aug. 23, with shredding services scheduled for residents on Sept. 13.

As the meeting concluded, the board voted to enter executive session to discuss personnel matters.