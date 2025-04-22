Kids Need More’s Easter celebration was a hoppin’ good time

Miss 2025 Long Island Kristen Rosario, Founder of Kids Need More Johhny Ray, cancer survivor Shantal Benjamin, Kids Need More cofounder Melissa Firmes-Ray, and Miss 2025 Long Island Teen Adriana Lane were dressed festively for the Easter celebration.

The Saturday before Easter was filled with smiles, sparkles, and springtime spirit at Costello’s Ace Hardware of Farmingdale. The doors swung wide open to the community, and Kids Need More showed up with all the fun and heart they’re known for.



The Easter Bunny made a grand entrance, riding in style on an East Farmingdale Fire Department truck — talk about arriving in fashion! Families lined up for what turned into one of the best photo ops around. With a beautiful backdrop and the most patient bunny in town, folks snapped family pics, brought their pets, and even got professional photos taken by the incredible Ed Shin. Yes — for free!

Inside the store, the helpful hardware folks at Ace made everyone feel right at home. The back of the shop transformed into a celebration of community love and creativity. Kids Need More hosted special crafts led by our very own creative arts therapist, Jillian Yuni. Families painted kindness rocks to leave behind or gift to someone who could use a little light and created luminary bags to honor loved ones and brighten the path of families coping with serious illness.

Our beloved former camper and cancer survivor, Shantal Benjamin, was also on-site, giving out custom Easter baskets she helped design. A true warrior and inspiration, Shantal made the day extra special with her big heart and joyful energy. She spent weeks preparing a “Build Your Own Basket” station, where kids could pick their own candy and baskets — all compliments of Shantal, with support from Jillian Yuni and the Kids Need More team.



TY Treats served delicious goodies, and Girl Scouts sold their famous cookies. Local businesses like Skyway Pest Management and JoAnn Cilla Real Estate came out to support — and yes, Posh Pets was there to join in on the fun. And of course, the man who brings the magic together — Al Littman — made it all happen. A true champion of community connection, Al brought together the best of Farmingdale for a day that folks won’t forget.

Also joined by Kristen Rosario, Miss Long Island 2025, and Adriana Lane, Miss Long Island Teen 2025, who brought extra smiles and sparkles to the celebration.

Visit Kids Need More’s website to learn more about how you can get involved in creating moments like this for families coping with serious illness.