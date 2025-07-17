A 58-year-old female motorcycle passenger died in a vehicular accident on Saturday, July 12, in North Hills, police said.

A 58-year-old female motorcycle passenger died after the vehicle collided with an SUV on Saturday, July 12, at approximately 12:49 p.m. in North Hills, according to Nassau County police. She has not been identified by police yet.

Police said the Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by a 63-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on the South Service Road in North Hills when it collided with a Kia Sportage, also traveling eastbound. The SUV was operated by a 51-year-old man, police said.

Police said all three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

The 58-year-old woman “suffered severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both the 51-year-old and 63-year-old men sustained “minor injuries,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.