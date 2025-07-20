Burlington set to move store location within Massapequa

Burlington in Massapequa set to move to new location in same shopping mall.

The Burlington department store in Massapequa is downsizing and moving.

The new store will open at 5520 Sunrise Highway, replacing the current location at 5500 Sunrise Highway in the Philips at Sunrise shopping center. Burlington says the existing store will close in August, and the new location will open sometime this fall.

The current store measures at roughly 63,000 square feet, while the new store is roughly 45,000 square feet.

“We’re thrilled to maintain our footprint in the community at our new location,” the department store said in a press release.

The change in locations comes as the company said it wants to change the layouts of the stores across the country. The company says new Burlington locations have a refreshed format, featuring organized aisles and signage, making the stores easier to navigate.

Burlington said roughly half of its existing locations have already been converted, and the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.

Burlington stores offer men’s and women’s clothing, apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, toys, gifts, coats and more at up to 60% off prices.

Burlington has over 70 stores in the state and over 1,000 across the country.

Other Burlington stores in the area are in West Babylon, Freeport, and Garden City. Burlington previously announced that it would open additional stores in Bay Shore and Islandia later this year.

Many other retail stores are in the same shopping center, including T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Famous Footwear and Raymour & Flanigan.