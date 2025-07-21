Bethpage Fire Department awarded $10,000 grant from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

The Bethpage Fire Department was one of 12 departments to receive a $10,000 grant from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

The Bethpage Fire Department was one of 12 firehouses awarded a $10,000 grant through Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey’s One for All Project.

Bethpage Fire Department Chief Francis DeBobes Jr. said the funding will fully go towards training facilities upgrades.

DeBobes said the department wasn’t in dire need of money, but it had submitted the application because it knew the funding would be useful.

The grant was awarded based on community vote, with 12 winners being awarded out of a pool of 24. Voters had between July 1 and July 8 to place their votes on Proper No. Twelve’s website.

“It’s nice to know that you can still rely on the community to help out in times of need,” DeBobes said.

Bethpage was the only fire department on Long Island to receive the grant.

Proper No. Twelve has donated over $5 million to first responder organizations worldwide to recognize their service and sacrifice.

This specific program was founded in June, as the whiskey brand awarded another 12 fire departments with funding during its first round of grants. Proper No. Twelve said it has awarded over a quarter million dollars this year to support essential safety gear, equipment and station repairs.

The whiskey brand reported that 72% of career and volunteer fire departments report not having enough funding to cover basic operations.

The National Fire Protection Association said that every $1 invested in disaster mitigation saves communities $6 in reduced damage and emergency costs.

Proper No. Twelve said that its One for All project represents its commitment to addressing these issues.

These other fire departments also received the $10,000 grant in July.