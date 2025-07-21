Plainedge community to vote on $16M bond for new library

Voters will decide in October whether Plainedge will get a new library, after the library board’s plan for a new building was denied in 2023 by a community vote.

The Plainedge Library Board of Trustees is putting forth a $16,865,795 bond resolution to support the construction of a new library.

The new building would include an expanded children’s center, makerspace/STEM lab, large common meeting rooms, quiet study rooms and reading areas, an outdoor courtyard and children’s terrace, a young adult space and more, according to the board.

Plainedge Library Board President Ann Doxsey said the board has spent the past year analyzing the current needs of the facility and said libraries are more than just a place for books.

The board said the new library would address structural challenges present in the current building, which has spaces that don’t meet current codes and leaks that impact structural integrity. The board said the new building will also be sustainable, energy-efficient and primed to host community programs and activities.

The current library building at 1060 Hicksville Road has stood since 1968. The new 24,000-square-foot library will be built on the site of the current facility.

The board unanimously approved the decision to set the bond vote at its July 1 meeting. It said it would also use $3 million from reserves for the construction of the new library.

“We are proud of how our public library has become a hub for exploration, learning and creativity for all generations in our Plainedge community,” Doxsey said.

This isn’t the first time the board has attempted to raise money for a new library. A 2023 vote received 404 no votes compared to 243 yes votes.

Doxsey said there have been reductions in the scope and overall design of the proposal since the last bond vote. She said the decision was based on feedback from the community.

Doxsey said items removed include the proposed café and kitchen demo, while the new proposal also calls for the creation of a dedicated children’s program room, where the 2023 proposal had included a joint program room for children and young adults.

Doxsey said a bond project is a “proactive investment in our community’s future.”

“Before putting forth this bond resolution, please know that we have listened to the community feedback we received since our last attempt at a new building project,” Doxsey said. “Since then we have reduced the scope of the project, significantly reduced the cost and redesigned the building to meet the aesthetic look of our setting in the community.”

Plainedge Library Board Vice-President Laura Oden-Bell said she is excited for the future of the Plainedge community.

“This bond referendum provides our community with the chance to invest in a brighter future for our Plainedge residents and establish a library that reflects the needs and interests of our neighbors and patrons.”

The community will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plainedge Library.