Police apprehend 3 teens allegedly involved in car theft

The Old Brookville Police Department apprehended three teenagers who were allegedly involved in a car theft, the village said.

A call from an Old Brookville resident led to the arrest of three teenagers who allegedly participated in the theft of a car in Bethpage, Mayor Bernie Ryba said.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and were released on appearance tickets to their parents, Ryba said. A 19-year-old was charged with grand larceny. The Nassau County police said they could not release the names of the individuals.

Old Brookville Police Chief Michael Coen said the Foxboro Lane resident called the police after a motion sensor light went off on his property at approximately 10:30 on Wednesday, July 16.

Ryba said the three teenagers “fled back to their car” at the curb. In a village statement, he said that when Old Brookville officers stopped a car matching the description given by the Foxboro Lane resident, the two 16-year-olds stayed in the car, and the 19-year-old driver immediately fled.

Coen said once apprehended, the 16-year-olds were taken to the county police’s 8th Precinct in Levittown.

Ryba said Nassau County officers from the 2nd and 8th Precincts, using police aviation and K9 units, located the 19-year-old.

Coen said the police were assisted by a Best Buy receipt left in the vehicle.

Ryba said further police investigation revealed the car was stolen from an auto repair shop in Bethpage on Tuesday, July 15.

Coen said the three teenagers were from Long Island but were from outside the North Shore area.

Ryba said the incident was an “outstanding example of the Old Brookville police protecting our community.”

“I would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant, set your alarms, lock your cars and remove the keys and never hesitate to contact the Old Brookville PD when you see something or someone suspicious in the village,” he said in a statement.