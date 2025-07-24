Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

COLONEL EILEEN COLLINS

Come and view an in-person screening of the documentary Spacewoman, which features Eileen Collins, who is the first female commander at the NASA Space Shuttle. Enjoy wine and cheese with the Colonel, along with a Q&A discussion, followed by the documentary. Limited signed copies of her book, Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The First American Woman to Command a Space Mission, are also available for purchase in the museum bookstore.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City

$25. 6 p.m. July 25.

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS

This tribute band will bring the renowned melodies of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, leaving fans to be both surprised and exhilarated during the performance. Expect to hear classics like “Hello, I Love You,” “Misty Mounty Hop,” and “Over the Hills And Far Away,” accompanied with a visual presentation on video screens and a special array of lighting.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$45-$55. 8 p.m. July 25.

FREESTYLE FEAST

The festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary of freestyle, and will be holding live performances by artists George Lamond, Judy Torres, Cynthia Coro and The Cover Girls.

Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, champbaldhill.com

Ticket prices vary, check the venue’s website for additional details. 7 p.m. July 26.

PANTERA

Calling all metalheads! This will be one of many stops on “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer.” The best part is that they won’t be alone as they’ll be joined by Amon Amarth.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$98. 7 p.m. July 26.



PAUL REISER

Reiser, an American comedian, actor and writer who has starred in “Mad About You” and “Stranger Things” is returning to his roots of stand-up comedy in this special show with special guest Adam Ezra.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$55. 8 p.m. July 26.

NELLY

“Where the Party be At”? Here with Nelly, St. Lunatics, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy and Jermaine Dupri performing all of their hits. With over two decades worth of music, Nelly and his crew are hitting the road during the summer to bring back those early 2000 vibes.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$66 8 p.m. July 27.