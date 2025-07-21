State Sen. Steve Rhoads opens new district office in Levittown

State Sen. Steve Rhoads held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his new district office at 2900 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown after his office ended up outside his district when the state Senate map was redrawn in 2022.

Local civic leaders, small business owners, disability advocates, Chamber of Commerce members, school board members, veterans, first responders, and nonprofit partners were among the many who attended the celebration on Tuesday, July 15.

“This office is more than just a place where legislative work gets done,” the Republican legislator said. “It’s a community hub—a place where everyone should feel welcome to stop in, say hello, or get help with an issue.”

Rhoads’ district office was previously in Massapequa, but after the state Senate map was redrawn in 2022, Massapequa fell outside of his district border. Rhoads said the office in Levittown serves as an accessible resource for constituents seeking assistance, guidance, or support on state-related matters in the heart of the fifth Senate district.

Chris Dalton, Rhoads’ chief of staff, said that it took time for them to find a new space within the district.

“We finally found the right office for us,” he said.

Rhoads’ district includes the communities of Bellmore, North Bellmore, Bethpage, East Meadow, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Levittown, Plainview, Merrick, North Merrick, Old Bethpage, Seaford, Wantagh, and parts of Westbury, Woodbury, Jericho, and Syosset.