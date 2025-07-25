Schneps Media columnist Geraldo Rivera celebrates daughters’ wedding

Geraldo Rivera’s daughter, now Simone Simone Cruikshank Rivera Grohowski, and her husband, Jason Grohowski, celebrated their wedding on July 19 in Massachusetts. The couple married at Seagate on Planting Island.

“Dreams still can come true,” said Rivera, who shared he dreamed of one of his daughters celebrating her wedding at the venue.

Rivera, a former Fox News Channel commentator and current Schneps Media columnist, said his daughter is “caring” and “compassionate,” while remaining courageous and poised.

Jason, whom he referred to as “dashing,” called him to ask for Simone’s hand in marriage.

“Erica and I wish the happy bride and groom all the best. Raise your glasses to Simone and Jason,” Rivera shared in his father-of-the-bride speech.