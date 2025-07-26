Sewanhaka partners with Plaza Theatrical for ‘Once on This Island’ performance

Sewanhaka students brought a tropical feel to school this summer.

For the past three years, the Sewanhaka Central High School District has partnered with Plaza Theatrical, a local theater company, to present a summer performance.

Students from all five schools auditioned in June and jumped straight into rehearsals after the school year ended to prepare for the production of “Once on This Island,” which was held from July 17-18 at the Elmont Memorial Library Theatre.

“Once on This Island” is a coming-of-age, one-act stage musical based on “My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl” by Rosa Guy, a Caribbean-set retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Little Mermaid.”

“The students absolutely enjoy the camaraderie and a chance to perform in a state-of-the-art facility such as the Elmont Theatre,” Sewanhaka Superintendent Regina Agrusa said. “This is an incredible opportunity for our student actors, and I appreciate the

partnership and collaboration.”

This fall, the district will once again partner with Plaza Theatrical to bring a middle school performance of “The Lion King Jr.” to the stage.