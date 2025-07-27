Celebrations Pulse: Back to school is a time for growth & new beginnings

Hearing the words “back to school” always made me and my siblings tremble when we were young. Even though we returned to teachers and books every September, we moaned and groaned — mostly because we were kids, and what child wants to go to school after two-plus months of summer freedom?

Back then, the season was filled with traditions that began weeks before the first school bell rang. We spent hours choosing the perfect folders, notebooks, and pens, trying on countless pairs of pants, and squeezing our feet into brand-new shoes.

Years later, the routines remain much the same. As an adult, though, I’ve come to view this time of year differently. The transition from the carefree days of summer to the structure of the school calendar is a significant milestone. It prepares kids for adulthood and future careers while giving families a chance to strengthen their bonds.

Finding the right mindset

Back-to-school rituals go beyond checklists; they help children prepare for the new challenges ahead. These traditions establish routines, foster community, and set the tone for a successful year.

The return to early mornings and the hustle of getting everyone out the door can be a rough adjustment. It takes time to turn the process into a well-oiled machine (at least on most days) and recalibrate our internal clocks.

Yet it’s a small price to pay. Our children can approach the school year with a renewed mindset and the chance to make new friends. They can choose optimism or pessimism — and as parents and grandparents, we have the power to guide that choice.

A recent conversation with motivational speaker Jordan Toma reminded me how powerful a parent’s support can be. Jordan shared that he hated school and “did everything I could not to be in the classroom.” But his mom, Debbie, never gave up on him.

“Whenever I got to a spot in my life where it was hard, I just quit,” he told me. “I hated that feeling, and I just wondered, ‘What if my mom is right? What if I just really commit for once in my life?’”

Turns out, his Amazing Mom was right. You can hear more of their inspiring story on my podcast.

Encouraging back-to-school happiness

Instilling optimism in our children is crucial. A positive mindset can shape their entire year. If they approach school with dread, they may face challenges with hesitation and a sense of defeat.

But if they begin the year with optimism, they’re more likely to embrace opportunities, overcome obstacles with resilience, and develop a lifelong love for learning.

Watching memories being made

As we prepare our children for the new school year, let’s remember these rituals are more than just tasks — they’re opportunities to create lasting memories. Many of us look back fondly on our own back-to-school experiences, and we want our children to have the same.

Let’s encourage them to see the possibilities ahead, approach the year with enthusiasm, and seize the fresh start. And let’s be there to support them every step of the way.

