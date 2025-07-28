Hempstead man indicted for wrong-way DWI crash on LIE that injured driver in Roslyn

A Hempstead man was indicted for driving drunk the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway in May, causing a head-on crash in Roslyn that seriously injured another driver.

A Hempstead man has been indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, after allegedly driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway and crashing into another vehicle in Roslyn, seriously injuring its driver, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced Friday, July 25.

Jorge Arias Reyes, 49, was arraigned July 25 before Nassau County Judge Christopher Hoefenkreig on a nine-count indictment stemming from the May 18 crash in Roslyn. Prosecutors say Reyes was intoxicated when he drove a 2009 Honda Odyssey westbound in the eastbound lanes of the LIE near Exit 37 around 6:54 a.m., eventually colliding head-on with a 2014 Toyota Prius.

The crash left the 51-year-old driver of the Prius with a fractured tibia and dislocated hip. Reyes, who was also injured, was arrested by Nassau County Police around 7:25 a.m. and later determined to have a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, three times the legal limit, according to officials.

The charges include: aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless driving, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.

“Jorge Reyes drove the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway for miles while extremely intoxicated, with countless cars on the road. His reckless, criminal actions could have easily turned deadly. As a result, the other driver in the crash fractured his tibia and dislocated his hip, serious injuries that will take a long time to heal,” said Donnelly.

Bail was set at $90,000 cash, $180,000 bond, or $900,000 partially secured bond. His driver’s license was suspended. Reyes is due back in court on Aug. 7.

“This defendant’s alleged offenses are among the most serious on our roads, and I have no tolerance for it. My prosecutors will continue to hold accountable those who put the lives of others in danger while behind the wheel in Nassau County,” said Donnelly.

Assistant District Attorney James Taglienti of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau is prosecuting the case under the supervision of Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack. Reyes is represented by attorney Steve Barnwell.