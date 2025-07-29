Over one hundred quails released to stop ticks

Town officials, volunteers and community members at the release.

Close to 150 northern bobwhite quails were released at the Town of North Hempstead Aerodrome to combat tick populations in the area on Thursday, July 24,

The initiative is part of the Bobwhite Quail project, which was created in 2003 by Ranger Eric Powers of the non-profit Center for Environmental Education and Discovery. The project’s goal is to create a sustainable northern bobwhite population on the island.

According to Powers, the quail population has been declining in recent years due to habitat loss and predation by released house cats.

The quail are raised by volunteers in classrooms and libraries in a few dozen locations across the island.

Powers stated that the program is beneficial for educational purposes in comparison to classrooms raising chickens or ducks, which are often difficult to place after being used in the classroom.

Twelve of the quail were raised at the Bryant Library in Roslyn.

One Bryant library staff member, Katherine Bereta, has been nicknamed “Mama Quail” by fellow librarians for her immense care for the chicks. Bereta visited the chicks daily while in the library’s care, often singing “Puff the Magic Dragon” to them.

The Town of North Hempstead became involved in the program nine years ago, hoping to combat tick populations along local trails.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said the quail are beneficial to town residents.

“It’s a non-toxic way to reduce the tick population,” DeSena said.

The quail were released in front of dozens of town officials, volunteers, and community members and stayed nearby before disappearing into the trails.

At the time of the quail release, there was a high risk of tick bites for Nassau County, according to the Fordham University Louis Calder Center.