ACDS raises record amount at annual golf and tennis fundraiser

The Association for Children with Down Syndrome raised a record-breaking $156,000 at its annual Golf and Tennis outing at the Hempstead Golf & Country Club on Monday, July 21.

Founded in 1966, the Association for Children with Down Syndrome, headquartered in Plainview, provides services for close to 1,500 individuals and aims to help those with autism, Down Syndrome and developmental disabilities develop to their fullest potential.

The organization operates group homes, pre-schools and day-habilitation centers across Long Island, offering programs for entire families and for individuals of any age.

The outing included brunch, a cocktail hour, a raffle and silent auction, as well as the golf and tennis tournaments. The fundraiser has existed for over a decade.

Mike Durney, Association for Children with Down Syndrome CEO, said the organization was thrilled at the outcome, and that the support from the almost 200 event participants was incredible.

Durney said the outing raised 50% more than last year’s fundraiser.

The golf and tennis outing is one of the main sources of funding for the foundation, as well as the annual St. Patrick’s Day event.

“The support from our sponsors and our community was incredible that day,” said Durney.

Proceeds benefited the Association for Children with Down Syndrome Foundation, which for the last three years, has supported the initiatives of the organization as well as others including the Ryan Patrick O’Shea Foundation for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

He emphasized that raising this money allows the Association for Children with Down Syndrome to provide “more and more services to more and more people.”

Kristen Burke, the market president of Commercial Banking for Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn and Head of Business Banking at Valley Bank, and Chris LeDour, a resident of one of the Association for Children with Down Syndrome’s eight residential homes for 16 years, were honored at the event.

Valley Bank, ProCFO Partners and Empire Adventure Park were event sponsors.