Kimberly Corbo joins Oyster Bay schools as curriculum associate

Kimberly Corbo joins the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District as curriculum associate for grades 7–12 and director of humanities.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich’s new curriculum associate and director of humanities, Kimberly Corbo, has always loved learning new things. As she got older, she realized she wanted to help others find joy in learning as well.

Corbo takes on her role this summer in time for the upcoming school year. In her new role, Corbo will oversee curriculum development in grades seven through twelve, with a special focus on English and social studies.

“I’m incredibly honored to join the Oyster Bay-East Norwich community. From my very first conversations here, I felt the pride, tradition, and commitment to excellence that define the district,” she said.

Corbor has almost 20 years of experience in education. As a student herself, Corbo said she was always excited to learn, especially when it came to reading.

“As I got older, I realized I didn’t just want to study literature. I also wanted to help students discover the same joy in learning, reading, and self-expression. Teaching became a natural path,” she said.

Corbo said her most recent role was at Smithtown High School West, where she served as the ELA instructional supervisor. She said that role, as well as her experience as a classroom teacher, taught her the importance of supporting teachers and students and building an interdisciplinary curriculum.

But English isn’t her only focus as an educator, and Corbo said she is excited about looking at all content areas.

“At Oyster Bay, I’m excited to continue fostering strong instructional practices across departments while ensuring coherence, innovation, and equity in everything we do,” she said.

Corbo said she already has plans in mind for the upcoming school year. She said she plans to support all subjects and increase access to rigorous courses, such as Advanced Placement offerings.

She said she also hopes to create more real-world applications in the curriculum, so students can see how to apply the skills they have learned inside the classroom to outside of it. Corbo said she is also excited about implementing new technology, such as artificial intelligence, in the classroom.

She said that “meaningful” technology can “enhance learning rather than distract from it.”

“This is such a pivotal time in education, and I truly believe that with the right vision and collaboration, we can do extraordinary things for students,” she said.