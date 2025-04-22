Oyster Bay, Glen Cove schools announce board candidates

The 2024-2025 Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education. Incumbent Michael Schindler (Back row, C.) will be running for re-election, although Joseph Laurita (Front, Far L.) will not be.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich school board Trustee Joseph Laurita has chosen not to run for re-election, declining to file a petition by the April 21 deadline for candidates to announce. Laurita initially joined the board in 2024to fill the one-year term of Norah Windhausen who left the board.

Laurita isn’t the only school board incumbent who chose not to bid for re-election this year. In neighboring district Locust Valley, Trustee Margaret Marchand also declined to file a petition.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich:

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich district has two open seats – Laurita’s and one belonging to Trustee Michael Schindler, who is running for another four-year term. He is joined on the ballot by resident James Rickard. Both are running unopposed.

Schindler is a managing director in investor services at Rose Associates, a New York-based real estate company. According to the company’s website, he oversees tax planning and structuring and has handled over $2 billion in loans throughout his career.

Rickard is the president of the district’s Special Education Parent-Teacher Association, according to the school’s website.

The school district said it will not host a meet-the-candidates night.

Glen Cove:

The Glen Cove City School District clerk said the district operates on a different timeline than neighboring districts, and candidate information will not be made available until Thursday, May 1.

Two seats are open on the Glen Cove Board of Education, currently held by Audre Lynn Hustron James and Lia Leone.

North Shore:

Four trustee positions are open on the North Shore School District’s Board of Education. Incumbent Trustees Lisa Cashman, Jessica Dillon, and James Svendsen will be running for re-election, while newcomer Brian Hanley will be running for the first time to fill the open seat left by Richard Galati, who previously left the board.

Locust Valley:

The Locust Valley Board of Education has two open seats, belonging to Margaret Marchand and Krystina Tomlinson. Each trustee term lasts three years.

Marchand, whose term expires in 2025, did not submit a petition for re-election this year, according to the district website.

Tomlinson was appointed to the board in January after former Trustee Michele Schaefer resigned. She is running for re-election, and newcomer Lindsay Fox is running for the first time.

At Tomlinson’s appointment in January, Board President Lauren Themis said Tomlinson has been a member of various school committees and is “well-versed” with the board’s work.

“She has continued over the years, through elementary and middle school, to show her commitment, not only on parent council but on many district-like committees,” Themis said.