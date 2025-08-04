Back-to-school bestsellers prepare teachers, students for return to classroom

With back-to-school season just around the corner, Amazon users are already filling their carts with seasonal essentials to begin the year. With so many options to choose from, finding the right products can be difficult, but some bestsellers make it easier to select this year.

Backpacks

With over 48,000 ratings, the JanSport SuperBreak One backpack is among the season’s bestsellers. Amazon offers over 30 colors and prints, and the listing says the backpack is designed to be both sleek and comfortable.

The backpack is durable enough to hold everything a student needs. It has two compartments and shoulder padding. Touting its durability, the listing calls it “your forever pack.”

The bag has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

“It’s quickly become my favorite daily bag,” said reviewer Anthony D.

Notebooks and Folders

The Five Star five-subject spiral notebook is among Amazon’s back-to-school bestsellers. The notebook is filled with 200 pages of college-ruled paper and has dividers with folder pockets between each subject.

The product “Lasts all year. Guaranteed,” according to the listing, and reviewers seem to agree, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.

“The quality of the paper is excellent no bleeding through when I use highlighters or gel pens and the binding holds up well even with daily use. I love that it’s durable enough to toss in my bag without worrying about pages tearing or covers bending,” said reviewer Symphony Joseph.

Mr. Pen’s plastic folders are popular this summer, with almost 5,000 ratings on Amazon. The folders come in a five-pack and are “flexible, tear-resistant, durable, easy to clean and water-resistant,” according to the listing. The product has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Writing Supplies

The Amazon “Overall Pick” this year for pencils is the BIC Xtra-Smooth pastel mechanical pencil bulk pack, which comes with 24 pencils in soft pastel colors. The pencils come with No. 2 lead that is compatible with most standardized test scantrons, the listing says.

“Versatile 0.7mm medium point is ideal for a variety of everyday writing activities and a great addition to school supplies,” the listing says.

The product has over 95,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 out of 5.

“These are my go-to mechanical pencils for school. They write super smoothly, the erasers work well, and the colors are fun without being over-the-top,” reviewer Elizabeth shared.

Sign Board

The ‘First Day of School’ sign board is a great way to commemorate the beginning of the school year. The board, which comes with chalk markers, prompts students to fill in their name, age and grade level. Students can take a photo with the board at the beginning and end of the year to see how much they’ve grown and changed.

Amazon reviewers said the sign serves as a great keepsake for both parents and teachers.

“This is a definite keeper,” user Rebecca Burget commented.

The product has almost 4,000 ratings with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.