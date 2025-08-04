Hey, Great Neck! Meet Candie Zar of SweatWithCandie, a thriving fitness enterprise established in Great Neck for well over a decade. Candie epitomizes the idea that work-life balance is indeed attainable, with a bit of sweat.

Candie Girl

Candie, a self-professed workaholic, got her entrepreneurial start really early. Rather than attend day camp, she often worked at her mom’s home nursery care and afterwards, went swimming, dancing or biking.

“It was a disciplined upbringing by choice, and it is how I thrived,” Candie said.

As a growing teenager, Candie would tutor or teach girls basketball after school and then go work out at the gym, natch, for hours. Realizing the importance of education and physical fitness, she invested in herself and, after college, worked on her master’s degree in early childhood and special education. She completed her studies and steadily mastered her craft while birthing and raising a young household. Glow, Candie. Glow.

For Candie, daily workouts were an escape from stress. As a young “nerdy” mom who couldn’t readily delegate Mom Duty, Candie started kids fitness instruction and Mommy & Me classes at the Mashadi shul in Great Neck.

Thereafter, she was urged to start Adult classes and incorporated her love of music and dance into her routines. In the early days, Candie was practically running a non-profit, read: lots of free trials with a few attendees. Sweat equity, beyond.

Then, about 10 years ago, Candie started using weights in a new class she called Sweat Session, incorporating simple, effective and efficient choreography. Of note, SWC workouts do not follow trends. They are real deal movements including squats, lunges, deadlifts, curls, chest press, and glute bridges.

Over the years, she has helped many SWC members become strong and transform their bodies. The fine results speak for themselves, with Candie being a prime example.

Heavy Lifting

Of course, there have been major challenges along the way that sometimes made the irrepressible Candie break into a sweat.

During COVID, retail was completely shut down, and opening up gyms, in particular, was forbidden. Still, Candie pushed forward.

“I didn’t give up on my people. I made a new workout every day, got on Zoom, and taught remote classes,” she said.

Later, she built an indoor/outdoor home gym out of her garage. Unsurprisingly, the pumping music was not appreciated by neighbors. Still, Candie kept going,

“I was giving people life, hope and energy,”she said.

Next, Candie installed a gym at Chabad, scheduled regular classes, and offered personal training. Ultimately, Candie took over the space at 200 Middle Neck Road, her current headquarters. It is Candie’s “happy place,” and she is living her dream. Candie attributes her success to her girl gang, “the most incredible workout girls who stood by me throughout the journey, supported me day in and day out, and showed up ready to rock and roll.”

Keeping it Tight

Today, SWC is in high demand. In addition to adult classes, SWC offers personal training, Mommy & Me, kids classes and birthday parties.

Per Candie, her customer base has changed drastically. First, it was primarily Mashadi-Persians (like herself). Today, 80% of the crowd are from other groups. Candie feels “so blessed” to invigorate women from diverse backgrounds, mostly from the Great Neck, but also Roslyn and surrounding areas, some NYC and LA drop-ins, too.

As a fitness influencer, Candie is pumped about growing the brand.

Lady Boss, Inc.

Being a business owner in her hometown of Great Neck has afforded Candie the opportunity to raise her five children (Zach, 17, Blake, 16, Brette, 14, Lexy, 11 and Joshua, 7) “and not miss out on a single event or even carpool.”

She works her class schedule around her life when she can. She relies on SWC teammates, including Gaby Nassimiha and her two sidekicks, Yona Arounian, leading their new Pilates-style weights class, Sculpt & Tone, and Chantal Nassimi.

Candie’s advice for becoming a successful business owner is to be willing to put your work before yourself. It takes sacrifice and consistency. Channeling G.O.A.T energy, Candie believes that “you can’t bring your emotions into the game.” As a “married Mashadi female” CEO with “constant outside noise,” Candie feels you must keep your game face on, no matter what.

Cool Down

Also critical to success is to build an incredible support system. “You will need them when you keep getting pushed down and need a hand to get up.” Simon and their kids are her biggest cheerleaders. Candie also pays tribute to her mom for instilling an “extreme” work ethic and didn’t let her use the word “tired” ever. Candie counts many of her clients as personal friends. “What more can I ask than to exercise with my friends daily?” Err, maybe couch surfing? Group napping? We’re tired, for you!

For additional support, Candie is steadfast in her Judaism. She draws strength and spiritual guidance every step of the way from “the hero behind the scenes.”

Her best “me time” is every Shabbat, when she can power down and enjoy her family without distraction, especially from her phone, which is constantly pinging with work–related messages. She replenishes with sleep and nutrition and is always continuing her education with self-help resources.

Candie says she wouldn’t change a thing about her journey, notwithstanding the intensity of her work and physical lifestyle.

“Knowing that I need to push through to get hundreds of ladies to push through keeps burnout at bay,” she said.

So, she challenges herself to let go of control and say no when she (possibly) can. With her jams pumping and her tribe vibing at her side, we know Candie can and will push through just about anything.