Massapequa School District campers sharpen skills at robotics camp

Technology teacher Matthew Swanson and high school Robotics Team members Ethan Simon, Thomas Flynn, Caiden Kacharaba, Dylan Raghubeer and Robert Meilak (L. to R.) at Massapequa’s robotics camp

Robots of all sizes were built and tested this summer at Massapequa High School, as students participated in two robotics camps designed to sharpen their engineering, coding and problem-solving skills.

From July 28 to 31, members of the high school robotics team gathered to begin preparations for the upcoming VEX Robotics competition season. Under the supervision of technology teacher Matt Swanson, students began constructing a robot for this year’s VEX challenge, which involves placing blocks into goals across a 12-by-12-foot field.

The goal was to complete the build during the four-day camp so the team could shift its focus to programming and practice once the school year begins.

“I like the challenge of it,” said junior Caiden Kacharaba, a veteran of the program. “It’s really complex, what we’re doing this year. Every year, the competition is a little different.”

From Aug. 4 to 7, 35 students entering grades six through nine participated in the district’s annual Lego Robotics Camp, held in the high school cafeteria. Over five hours each day, students worked in small groups using Lego Spike kits to design, code and test their robots.

Technology teachers Swanson, Matt Anderer and Mike Spiritis led students through a series of mini-challenges, including a “search and rescue” mission and a final battle bots competition.

“We want them to get a taste of robotics and engineering,” said Anderer, who also advises the Berner Middle School robotics club. “Introducing robotics through Legos makes it accessible and fun.”

For ninth-grader Gianna Barravecchio, attending for the fourth year, the camp has deepened her interest in robotics and engineering.

“I like robotics and I like the coding,” she said. “It’s really fun for me. I like the challenge.”