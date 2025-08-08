Music documentary film festival coming to Stony Brook

Stony Brook’s Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is hosting its first-ever Music Documentary Film Festival. The inaugural festival will feature music documentaries from a diverse collection of genres, from classical music to hip-hop and rock.

The film festival, presented by Catholic Health, will show feature-length music documentaries and short films from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m between Aug. 8 to 10. Some films include Building the Beatles, Born To Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf, and Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary.

“I’m really hoping that people will take a chance,” said Tom Needham, vice chairman of LIMEHOF. “Come down and spend the day, binge-watch a bunch of movies. Take a chance on maybe an artist that you’re not familiar with, learn something about them, and then enjoy the performances.”

Between each film showing, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers and live music performances from featured artists. The full schedule can be found on LIMEHOF’s website.

According to Needham, this is the first all-music documentary film festival in the country.Tickets are available for each showing on LIMEHOF’s website as well as one and three day passes to the entire event.

On Friday Aug. 8, the festival is holding an Opening Night Party at 8:30 p.m. for a chance to meet with filmmakers and mingle with fellow fans for a good cause: Long Island Cares. The Closing Night Party on Sunday Aug. 10 at the Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook will be the backdrop for an awards ceremony – to honor the best films of the weekend. Tickets to these festivities include the price of admission, food, beer, and wine.

“We have people flying in from all over the place, so people who come to the festival will be able to rub elbows with filmmakers from all over the world. We’re very excited,” said Needham.

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame was founded in 2004, dedicated to celebrating Long Island’s musical heritage. Offering music education programs and scholarships, LIMEHOF is supporting a new generation of Long Island musicians. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame in Stony Brook.

The LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film festival will be held at 97 Main St. in Stony Brook. Call 631-689-5888 for more information or visit their website at limusichalloffame.org.