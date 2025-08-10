After President Trump meets with Vlad Putin next Friday in Alaska, he needs some downtime. Even if you don’t approve of Mr. Trump, he is the hardest-working chief executive in modern history. Joe Biden would collapse just looking at Trump’s schedule.

JD Vance is in England, the Cotswolds. Don’t know why. Maybe he’ll buy Ellen’s house. Apparently, she wants to move already. The quaint area outside of Oxford is not exactly Amsterdam, if you know what I mean. The vice president has no choice but to accumulate downtime.

Pass the marmite, laddie!

The Go-Go’s are imploring Mr. Trump to vacation. It’s all they ever wanted. Madonna, too, warbling that a holiday would be so nice.

Outside of golf, Donald Trump doesn’t have many hobbies. And, because he’s a controversial guy, some vacation spots are off limits. Can’t go to Switzerland having just imposed an 800% tariff on chocolate or something.

India is out. Same tariff thing. So, he’ll miss 120 degrees in Mumbai.

Travel agents in San Francisco are suggesting Mr. Trump go to hell, but that’s not nice. No Napa, either. Newsom hangs there.

However, an executive leisure window may be opening. If Trump and evil Vlad rekindle whatever mysterious rapport they once had, Putin’s enormous dacha on the Black Sea could beckon. There, submarines guard his coastal access. Vlad has an indoor hockey rink on the estate so he can score big time. Any goalie blocking a Putin shot is poisoned. On second thought, maybe not a good environment for an American president.

Perhaps Donald Trump might consider the Canadian Maritimes. Very nice. The President could try it out before we take it over. FDR had a place up there. Campobello. No one could figure out why and Eleanor wouldn’t go.

Maybe that’s why.

Jack Nicholson said it best in “The Shining”: “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.” Director Stanley Kubrick was fooling around with the old English proverb but the sentiment remains very true today.

So, Mr. President, I hope you take a break. Scotland worked out well. You also have a nice place on the Irish coast, Doonbeg.

There, the wind will usually be at your back.

And you don’t need submarines.