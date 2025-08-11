City Starts Orchestra serenades Floral Park under the stars

Over 150 people filled Memorial Park with lawn chairs and blankets, with many bringing their dinner, snacks and drinks outside to hear The City Starts Orchestra play Floral Park’s fifth concert in this year’s summer series.

“It’s just so beautiful to see neighbors and family together. It’s just lovely,” said Virginia M., who added she lived nearby and loved to walk over to the concerts each week. “That’s my favorite part.”

Virginia, who declined to give her last name, and others swayed along to everything from “Never Had a Friend Like Me,” from Aladdin to old jazz classics as a woman danced to the left of the stage, making up impromptu moves as the band switched between tunes.

Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said the village has been working to expand the concert series this year, increasing the number of concerts and types of music offered.

“It’s a great way to meet new and old friends in Floral Park,” Fitzgerald said. “People enjoy a nice evening out, most people just walk to the park and maybe grab a bite to eat on Post Avenue.”

Bands like Echoes of the Eagles and Rosedale graced the Memorial Park stage earlier in the summer, and local singer Bob Damato, or Bobby D, as he’s known, will be performing his iconic Bobby sings Bobby set on Aug. 22, where he exclusively sings covers of artists who share his first name.

Bobby D played in front of the village’s public library at one of their Thursday night concerts, the second source of live music in the village. The Liverpool Shuffle will play the library’s final concert on Aug. 14.

Trustee Jenifer Stewart is spearheading the organizing efforts for the concerts’ expansion, particularly the addition of the Locals Only concert held in July, where the village welcomed young musicians to the stage for increased exposure.

“We loved Locals Only. It was so cute and very wholesome, we almost cried,” said Meghan Perkins, sitting next to her sisters, Jaime and Erin, all in their 20s. “I love the different kinds of music, and it’s always a surprise. I’m loving this new jazz. I think it’s awesome.”

Jaime agreed as she sat next to her sister, adding that she liked the local, easy-to-get-to outdoor entertainment.

“We like sitting here,” said Jamie. We come every Friday. It’s just nice and fun. It makes me feel good [and] gets us out of the house.”