Hundreds groove to That 70s Band at Mineola’s free concert series

Mineola Memorial Park became a dance floor Saturday night.

At the latest in the village’s summer concert series, That ’70s Band drew an audience of well over 750 people and got dozens up off their feet and dancing under the stars and neon lights in Mineola’s push to offer free, fun community events.

“Very, very well-attended [concerts] are just a real symbol of what we’ve been able to do over the last couple of years with these concerts and these events,” Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira said. “Get your beach chairs, your blankets and your friends, and come out and enjoy another great night,” he added, encouraging the village to keep coming out.

Those attending Saturday night said they were happy to see the concerts continuing with such a diversity of bands and lively atmospheres.

“We love to see bands in this venue,” said Stefanie Citron, who added that she regularly drives out from Oyster Bay to see shows in the park. “Oyster Bay has a small little place on the water, but I’ve never heard this kind of full sound. The sound is great for an outdoor venue.”

“We’re looking forward to dancing,” she added.

She wasn’t the only one. As soon as the music started, dozens of people came right up to the grass directly in front of the stage to get their groove on. People continued to pack the space, which the band dubbed the dance floor, as the night went on.

Linda Pardo, the village’s deputy clerk, who said she is “behind the scenes” of the concerts, said planning for them starts in the winter.

“We have this beautiful amphitheater, so we want to take advantage of it during the summer months,” Pardo said. “We try to get a mix for everyone: ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, new wave orchestra. We try to have something almost every weekend for people.”

The village has had seven concerts in Memorial Park so far this year, boasting bands like Face to Face, The Nassau Pops and Just Sixties. There are two concerts in the park left to close out the series this year, with The U2 Show set for Sept. 6 and Foreign Journey, who will also be bringing a laser show to the amphitheater, set for Sept. 20.

“It’s an incredible thing: free concerts, and the bands are great. The venue is great,” Citrin said. “You sort of can’t believe it’s free.”

The village also puts on concerts on Second Street in its Sounds on Second series, hosting bands like Cover2Cover and East Coast Band during the summer.

The next concert in that series is set for Aug. 29 with FiveStone.