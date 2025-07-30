Johnny Bliss from ‘The Voice’ performs at 2025 Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series

Neighbors and friends gathered for the Under the Stars at Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series to enjoy performances by Latin-Pop artist Johnny Bliss.

Johnny gained recognition from his appearance on NBC’s The Voice, where his all-Spanish rendition of “Preciosa” by Marc Anthony received a four-chair turn, prompting Adam Levine to block Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys to serenade him in Spanish. Since then, Johnny has been performing across NYC and released his debut single, “Me Cansé De Esperarte,” which aims to blend the emotional depth of classic pop ballads with a modern-retro style.

The evening featured lively music and a positive atmosphere, with many attendees dancing. Inspired by artists like Marc Anthony, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and José José, Johnny’s performance was characterized by versatility, drama, and a vintage touch.

This event at Piazza Ernesto Strada, located at the corner of Post Avenue and Maple Avenue, was the second of six concerts in this year’s summer series.

Upcoming performances include D Magma Band on July 31, L*A*W Lawrence Worrell on August 7, Soul Purpose on August 14, and Sabori the Salsa and Latin Jazz Band on August 21. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday and are free to attend.

Westbury Arts programs are supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, with assistance from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.