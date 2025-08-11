Floral Park-Bellerose BOE appoints 11 new teachers, some vacancies remain

Floral Park-Bellerose School’s new acting principal, Lauren Quezada (right) delivering a speech on her new role in the board of education meeting.

As the start of the school year approaches at the Floral Park-Bellerose School District, the Board of Education appointed 11 new teachers to the district. But board members and the superintendent say they still need more educators.

Trustees used their August meeting to hire Michael Caprino as a music teacher, Jennifer Gill as a fifth-grade teacher, Caitlin White as a second-grade teacher, Emma Parente as a fourth-grade teacher and Hope Mannion and Melanie Boccasini as special education teachers. Gianna Colasurdo was also hired as a speech language therapist, Christopher Palmisano as a school counselor and Briannna Wong, Danielle Criscitelli and Jade Allen as teaching assistants.

Despite the numerous new hires, Superintendent Anthony Lubrano said there were still some vacancies to fill before classes start on Sept. 2.

John Lewis Childs School is still missing two district substitutes, one kindergarten aid and two one-to-one aids. For Floral Park-Bellerose School, there may be a need for two district aids.

The hiring process is still ongoing for these positions, with Lubrano saying he will keep the board updated.

Those who have been hired have received probationary appointments from the board. Almost all are set to be on probation for the next four years, during which they will be evaluated, and, if approved by the board, tenured at the end of that period.

Along with the plethora of new hires, the board welcomed Lauren Quezada as the new acting principal for Floral Park Bellerose School. Quezada spoke to the audience during the meeting, emphasizing her excitement about the position and the chance to work with this familiar community.

“As I step into this position, I bring with me a deep commitment to collaboration, a passion for student growth, and a strong belief in the partnership between schools, family, and the community,” Quezada said. “I’m excited to work alongside our incredible staff, and I’m dedicated to ensuring high-quality teaching and learning in every classroom, where instruction is engaging, inclusive, and designed to meet the needs of all learners.”

Quezada will host another meet and greet on Aug. 18. The board said a message on the district-parent communication platform, Parent Square, is set to be sent out within the next week with the event’s schedule.

The next board meeting will be held on Aug. 26 at Sewanhaka High School at 8 p.m.