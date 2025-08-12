House fire, smoke in North New Hyde Park home

A fire broke out in a North New Hyde Park home early Monday morning, possibly caused by an igniting electrical wire.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department and New Hyde Park Fire Department jointly responded to the fire at 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 11 at 43 Jones St., a one and a half story house.

According to the Nassau County Assistant Fire Marshal, 75 firefighters put the fire under control within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Lynne Kang, the homeowner’s wife, said firefighters told her a potential source of the blaze was wires within the home’s walls.

Kang said that around midnight, after watching some late-night drama TV, she went to her second floor to sleep. There, she began smelling something funny. Initially dismissing the smell, Kang turned off the lights to sleep. However, when the smell grew stronger, she realized that all the lights were not turning back on.

The Jones St. resident recognized the fiery threat when she opened her bedroom’s back window to see if a neighbor was doing some late-night cooking and saw smoke coming from below her window.

When she escaped the house along with her small white dog, Kiki, the smoke had already enveloped the area. Kang said she saw smoke coming from the right side of the house, as well as some coming from the roof.

The causes of the fire are still being investigated by the Nassau County fire marshal and the Nassau County police arson and bomb squad.

Servpro, a fire and water clean-up and restoration company, arrived at the scene Monday afternoon. A representative said the restoration of the house could potentially take eight months to a year, though repairs may be able to be completed sooner.

He said the timeline for fixing the house is dependent on many variables. The company will likely have to redo the entire house’s wiring to prevent further incidents.

Although the full extent of the damage hasn’t been stated, Kang said she has seen some water damage on several of her clothing items and possessions.

Kang and her family will likely need to reside elsewhere while repairs take place.