Firefighters association leads recruitment program as NY ranks No. 1 in fire deaths

Photo provided by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York

John D’Alessandro, the secretary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, announces the 16th annual RecruitNY program this month

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York is kicking off its 16th annual RecruitNY program to help combat the state’s declining numbers of fire and emergency response volunteers on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

The association said this is especially important as the state has ranked No. 1 in fire deaths for the past two consecutive years.

“This program helps to ensure that all fire departments can continue to provide the optimum level of protection to their communities,” said Gene Perry, the association’s president.

Perry said that, according to a study completed last year, 98% of people agreed that volunteer firefighters and emergency response personnel are an important part of their community’s health and safety.

“A fire can double in size every 30 to 60 seconds. So the quicker that a department can marshal its forces and get to the fire scene, the quicker they can address the situation. The quicker they get there, the less complicated the situation tends to be,” said John D’Alessandro, the association secretary.

“So you can see where the number of people plays a direct part in the ability of a fire department to deal with an emergency situation,” he said.

D’Alessandro said in 2023 and 2024, New York “led the nation in fire deaths.” Just four months into 2025, New York is placed at No. 2 in the country for this year’s fire deaths.

D’Alessandro said many New Yorkers aren’t aware that the fire and emergency responders are comprised of volunteer forces.

“Most of the citizens in the state of New York don’t realize that their fire and emergency response is provided by volunteers,” D’Alessandro said. He said over 85% of the state’s fire and emergency response is comprised of volunteers.

“They also don’t realize that we’re facing a growing public safety problem, and that simply is: we need more people.”

The fireman’s association said there are currently approximately 80,000 volunteer firefighters statewide. The association said over 20 years ago, there were roughly 120,000 total volunteers in these roles. The association said many local fire departments are continuing to see “significant decline”

The RecruitNY program began in 2011 as a way to recruit volunteers and boost membership, the association said. The association said that during the program weekend, interested members receive hands-on experience. Fire departments host tours, information sessions and live demonstrations.

“I’ve seen every day the impact that our current volunteers have on their communities, as they selflessly serve. This impact can only continue to be felt if people sign up to join our ranks,” Perry said in a press release.

Perry said the organization aims to help local fire departments by “raising awareness of the need for volunteers across the state.”

Participating Nassau County fire departments include the Hicksville Fire Department, Great Neck Vigilant, Garden City Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Garden City Park Fire Department, Syosset Fire Department, Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Company One, Oyster Bay Fire Department Co. #1, Seaford Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department, Massapequa Fire Department 1, Wantagh Fire Department, Atlantic Steamer Fire Co.1 in Oyster Bay, Bethpage Fire District 225 Broadway and Levittown Fire Department.

For more information on the fireman’s association, visit fasny.com.

Read More: Fire in Floral Park apartment building displaces dozens, injures 2