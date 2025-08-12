The Village of Thomaston was reported to have strong finances during the 2024 fiscal year, according to an audit.

The Village of Thomastron reported it has strong financial standing at its Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug. 11, with underspending and higher revenues in the prior fiscal year.

“We take our village residents’ tax dollars extremely seriously and are extremely careful with their money,” Mayor Steven Weinberg said.

The board was presented with the village’s independent audit draft report for the 12-month fiscal year ending in February.

The independent audit was performed by Skinnon and Faber, a Hauppauge-based certified public accountant firm.

The village benefited from higher interest rates, according to the report, which brought in greater revenue than budgeted for. Other revenue increases came from licenses and permit fees, which were attributed to large projects like building renovations and demolitions.

The village also did not overspend, according the audit, which reported spending less than what was budgeted.

In other news, the village also approved the $3,300 purchase of two automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, which are utilized in cardiac arrest emergencies. The village does not currently have any of these devices.

The village also discussed a new state law requiring municipalities, including the village, to have a privacy policy for their website and to operate under a government webpage.

The Village of Thomaston currently operates under an organization webpage. Village administrator Denise Knowland said it has already received approval to change the website domain.

No draft privacy policy was presented Monday night, but the village will continue conversations on meeting this new requirement before the Dec. 21 deadline.

The Village of Thomaston Board of Trustees will convene again on Sept. 8.