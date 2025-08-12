LI doctor’s new book, ‘Whiskers in the Wild,’ reveals world of community cats

When Dr. Debra Blaine and John Debacker worked together to make ‘Whiskers in the Wild,’ a book about the world of community cats.

When Dr. Debra Blaine, MD, answered a message asking for help transporting a cat from Syosset to West Babylon, she didn’t know the simple favor would spark a unique collaboration, leading to the creation of a vital resource for cat lovers and rescuers alike.

That cat transport introduced Blaine to John Debacker, a passionate Long Island animal rescuer and devoted feline advocate. The two quickly realized they shared a desire to educate the public about the complex world of community cats. The result is “Whiskers in the Wild,” a book that blends Debacker’s firsthand rescue experiences with Blaine’s extensive research, heartfelt anecdotes, and accessible guidance on understanding cat behavior, history, and health.

This is far from Blaine’s first venture into publishing; “Whiskers in the Wild” is her 10th published book. Her previous works include medical and political thrillers, writing guides, and even a stress-relieving coloring book. But this project was personal. Inspired by a frail stray named Midnight who captured her heart, Blaine wanted to demystify the lives of feral and abandoned cats and empower everyday people to help.

“I botched the job trying to bring Midnight inside,” she admits. “If it weren’t for Dr. Marge Goldin, DSW, with Tender Loving Cats, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Goldin, a contributor to “Whiskers in the Wild,” not only helped Blaine rescue Midnight but also became a critical source of expertise, teaching her about humane traps, recovery practices, and the nuances of trap-neuter-return (TNR), a humane method of population control for feral cats.

Dr. Rachel Geller, Ed. D., a certified animal behaviorist, also contributed by offering insight into cat communication. “I didn’t realize how much cats tell us,” Blaine says. “Their tails, whiskers, even the pitch of their meow, they’re talking to us constantly. We just have to learn how to listen.”

Beyond practical advice, “Whiskers in the Wild” advocates for empathy and patience. “Too often, we expect cats to behave like dogs,” Blaine explains. “But cats are solitary by nature. They want relationships on their own terms. If we respect that, they’ll give us more than we ever imagined.”

The book includes vital information on identifying whether a cat is truly feral or simply lost, how to approach local TNR efforts, and even where to find resources like low-cost spay/neuter vouchers and humane trap rentals. Blaine emphasizes that helping doesn’t always require joining an overwhelmed rescue — sometimes, it just means educating yourself and stepping up for the cats in your own backyard. “People need confidence. I wanted this book to show that you can help. You don’t need to wait for someone else.”

