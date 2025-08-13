Oyster Bay Town Clerk Rich LaMarca

Richard LaMarca was elected Oyster Bay Town Clerk in 2019. His passion for community service led him from a career in financial services to one in government. As town clerk, he prides himself on the quality of services that his office delivers for residents, providing assistance with passports, licenses, vital statistics and permits.

He has made it his mission to cut costs for taxpayers by implementing technological efficiencies.

LaMarca earned national recognition for keeping his office fully operational throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis. He opened walk-up windows at both town halls, allowing residents to receive services in the safety of the open air.

LaMarca also personally officiated close to 200 in-person, socially-distanced wedding ceremonies, including marriage vows for frontline workers concerned for their personal safety and the health benefits of their loved ones.

Today, his office remains at the forefront of delivering services at convenient times for residents, opening on weekends to process passport applications and offer other services.

For more than twenty years, LaMarca worked at a Fortune 500 company in both domestic and international markets. As a vice president, he developed a successful track record of cost-efficiency by making employees responsible for budgets, strategic planning, and financial reporting.

LaMarca takes the same approach to government, protecting taxpayers by holding his department accountable for their tax dollars.

Prior to his election as town clerk, LaMarca served as director of labor-management relations for the Town of Oyster Bay where he was responsible for the day-to-day relations between management and the town’s unionized workforce.

To hold employees accountable to taxpayers, LaMarca coordinated testimony, witnesses and litigation for employee disciplinary hearings.

He supervised the administration of Workers’ Compensation and Disability policies, as well as health, dental, vision, retirement, deferred compensation, flexible spending, insurance, and other programs for all employees.

A passion for community service led Rich from a career in financial services to one in government. Born, raised and currently residing in the Oyster Bay hamlet, LaMarca gives back to the community he loves by serving as president of the civic association, a director on the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce Board, a member of the Main Street Association Advisory Board, a representative on the Nassau County Police Commissioner’s Community Council, and as an active participant in the historical society, Parent-Teacher-Student Association, Railroad Museum, Athletic Booster Club, Mike Bruschini Memorial Scholarship Committee, Italian American Citizen’s Club, Italian American Mutual Aid Society and by coaching youth athletics.

LaMarca is skilled at building relationships in the community and the workforce, holding organizations and employees accountable for finances, and identifying talent to ensure organizational success.

He brings these attributes to the Office of the Town Clerk in Oyster Bay. A graduate of Villanova University, LaMarca also earned an MBA from St. John’s University in Queens. LaMarca is married and the father of five wonderful children.

I am proud of the many services my office provides for residents, providing assistance in various ways. I will continue our efforts to cut costs for taxpayers and make services more efficient.

We will continue making more available online to increase residents’ access. I will also continue to offer weekend appointments to increase residents’ accessibility to passport and license services, as well as increased evening hours at both of our office locations.

I believe the most important job any elected official can perform is to protect your wallet from waste, fraud and abuse. I continually search for ways to save money through efficiencies and challenge my staff to do the same.

We will continue to streamline the application and distribution process for various permits, including parking permits, with the goals of speeding up the process and providing greater convenience for residents.