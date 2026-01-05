Glen Cove City Council sworn in, start new terms in office

The newest version of the Glen Cove City Council was sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 1, kicking off Pam Panzenbeck’s third mayoral term and bringing John Perrone onto the council for the first time.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Glen Cove City Hall, where Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman administered the oath of office to Panzenbeck. The rest of the city council members were each sworn in by the city’s judge, Joseph Capobianco.

Several other elected officials, community leaders and city residents attended the ceremony on Thursday. The program also included a presentation of colors, the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”

Panzenbeck is in her third term as mayor, having first been elected to the role in 2021. She said before the election that she wanted to “keep the momentum going,” as the city has drastically raised its financial status and refurbished parks, buildings and facilities throughout Glen Cove since she took office.

In her Inaugural Address, Panzenbeck talked about the responsibility of continuing to serve the community.

“We are a tightly knit community bound by a love of our city. I cannot think of any better community to raise a family,” she said.

Perrone was the only new council member sworn in on Thursday. The longtime Glen Cove resident previously served on the city’s zoning and planning boards and was a council member from 2020 to 2022.

Incumbents Grady Farnan, Kevin Maccarone, Michael Ktistakis, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola and John Zozzaro all won re-election in November.

Dec. 23 was Marsha Silverman’s final meeting as a member of the city council. She gave an emotional goodbye to the council, saying she still wants to stay involved in the Glen Cove community.

Silverman had unsuccessfully run against Panzenbeck for the city’s mayoral position.

The current board will serve until Dec. 31, 2027.